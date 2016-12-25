Chiefs Clinch Playoff Berth: Latest Comments and Reaction

Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse more stories

With the Pittsburgh Steelers beating the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, the Kansas City Chiefs clinched a playoff berth for the third time in four years.

The team shared the news on its Twitter page:

Christmas came early, #ChiefsKingdom. We are going to the playoffs! pic.twitter.com/QYootzx9TX — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) December 26, 2016

Much like last season, the Chiefs are in the final stretch of 2016 as one of the hottest team in the league. After starting the season at 2-2, Kansas City rattled off eight wins in its next 10 games entering Week 16.

That included a trio of wins over AFC West contenders to come out as the dominant force in the division.

Kansas City managed to pull out wins over the resurgent Oakland Raiders and came from behind in a thrilling overtime victory against the defending Super Bowl champion Denver Broncos in Week 12.

The team's stout defense has helped create a scary team in Kansas City. In nine of the Chiefs' first 14 games, they held their opponents to under 20 points.

Their play has taken plenty of pressure off a Chiefs offense that isn't the best unit to take in to a high-scoring affair.

With quarterback Alex Smith not yet to the 3,000-yard mark before his Week 16 game against the Denver Broncos and the team once again without star running back Jamaal Charles, the Chiefs are a middle-of-the-road offense.

In terms of yards gained, they're even worse, as they were ranked 23rd in the league heading in to Week 16.

However, they've experienced a lift in the form of Tyreek Hill, whose speed has given the Chiefs a major threat on the offensive side of the ball and on special teams.

The Chiefs have only lost two games at Arrowhead this season, which came to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 11 and the Tennessee Titans in Week 15.

They are still a game behind the Oakland Raiders in the loss column in the AFC West but are guaranteed to be part of the playoff field.

Stats courtesy of Pro-Football-Reference.com.