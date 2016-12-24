Jordan Reed Injury: Redskins TE out vs. Bears with Injured Shoulder

Washington Redskins tight end Jordan Reed will not play in Week 16 against the Chicago Bears, as he continues to nurse a shoulder injury.

The Redskins confirmed Reed's absence prior to Saturday's kickoff after the tight end failed to practice during the week.

Reed has been superb when healthy during the 2016 season, but he's been banged up on more than one occasion as Washington has jockeyed for a playoff spot. Reed missed two games earlier in the season due to a concussion, and the 26-year-old has been dealing with the injured shoulder since suffering the injury on Thanksgiving Day against the Dallas Cowboys.

In his fourth NFL season, Reed has tallied 61 receptions for 646 yards and five touchdowns as quarterback Kirk Cousins' No. 1 target.

Washington's offense can still pile up points with Reed sidelined, thanks to the steady presences of DeSean Jackson, Pierre Garcon and Jamison Crowder, but Vernon Davis will need to step up and fill the void at tight end.

So far this season, Davis has posted 41 catches for 521 yards and two touchdowns working as the Redskins' No. 2 tight end behind Reed.