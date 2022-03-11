2022 NFL Draft Big Board: B/R NFL Scouting Dept.'s Post-Combine Rankings

0 of 12

Charlie Neibergall/Associated Press

Six weeks remain before the 2022 NFL draft officially opens for business. The evaluation process continues even after the league emerged from the scouting combine.

Pro days are still on the docket for the vast majority of prospects. The combine medical recheck occurs next month. Free agency will have a massive impact on each team's roster. As the days tick away, plenty must be accomplished in a very short of time.

Speaking of which, Bleacher Report's Scouting Department remains hard at work assembling its draft board, which is now 250 players deep with more to come before the actual event.

The B/R scouting department is composed of five people with extensive backgrounds in playing, coaching and/or covering the NFL and the draft:

Nate Tice: Nate is a former college quarterback, NFL coach and scout who provides breakdowns on Twitter. He can also be heard weekly on The Athletic Football Show podcast.



Brandon Thorn: Brandon is the author of the Trench Warfare newsletter, which focuses exclusively on offensive and defensive line evaluation. He also contributes as an analyst for Establish the Run and serves as the scouting coordinator for OL Masterminds.



Derrik Klassen: Derrik joined the team this year and contributes to Football Outsiders and OddsChecker. He has spent years charting and evaluating NFL prospects, often on social media.



Cory Giddings: Cory has experience at multiple levels of football, both in coaching and player evaluation. In recent years, he has worked with the New York Giants and teams in the Big Ten and Sun Belt Conferences.



Brent Sobleski: Brent is an NFL analyst for Bleacher Report. He's covered the draft since 2004 for multiple outlets prior to his eight seasons with B/R.







Grading Scale



10: Generational talent/No. 1 overall



9.5-9.9: Top-five prospect



9.0-9.4: Top-10 prospect



8.5-8.9: Immediate impact prospect/First round



8.0-8.4: Year 1 starter/Late first to second Round



7.5-7.9: Potential impact player/Second round



7.0-7.4: High-level backup/Potential starter/Third round



6.5-6.9: Potential role player/Fourth round



6.0-6.4: High-level developmental prospect/Fifth round



5.5-5.9: Backup/Draftable/Sixth or seventh round



5.0-5.4: Backup/Undrafted free agent with roster potential/Undrafted free agent



4.0-4.9: Developmental prospect/Undrafted free agent



3.0-3.9: Training camp body/Undrafted free agent







Player grades were assigned by the following scouts: Tice, quarterbacks, running backs, wide receivers and receiving tight ends; Thorn, blocking tight ends, offensive tackles, guards and centers; Klassen, defensive linemen, edge-rushers and linebackers; Giddings, cornerbacks and safeties.