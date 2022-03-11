2022 NFL Draft Big Board: B/R NFL Scouting Dept.'s Post-Combine RankingsMarch 11, 2022
2022 NFL Draft Big Board: B/R NFL Scouting Dept.'s Post-Combine Rankings
Six weeks remain before the 2022 NFL draft officially opens for business. The evaluation process continues even after the league emerged from the scouting combine.
Pro days are still on the docket for the vast majority of prospects. The combine medical recheck occurs next month. Free agency will have a massive impact on each team's roster. As the days tick away, plenty must be accomplished in a very short of time.
Speaking of which, Bleacher Report's Scouting Department remains hard at work assembling its draft board, which is now 250 players deep with more to come before the actual event.
The B/R scouting department is composed of five people with extensive backgrounds in playing, coaching and/or covering the NFL and the draft:
Nate Tice: Nate is a former college quarterback, NFL coach and scout who provides breakdowns on Twitter. He can also be heard weekly on The Athletic Football Show podcast.
Brandon Thorn: Brandon is the author of the Trench Warfare newsletter, which focuses exclusively on offensive and defensive line evaluation. He also contributes as an analyst for Establish the Run and serves as the scouting coordinator for OL Masterminds.
Derrik Klassen: Derrik joined the team this year and contributes to Football Outsiders and OddsChecker. He has spent years charting and evaluating NFL prospects, often on social media.
Cory Giddings: Cory has experience at multiple levels of football, both in coaching and player evaluation. In recent years, he has worked with the New York Giants and teams in the Big Ten and Sun Belt Conferences.
Brent Sobleski: Brent is an NFL analyst for Bleacher Report. He's covered the draft since 2004 for multiple outlets prior to his eight seasons with B/R.
Grading Scale
10: Generational talent/No. 1 overall
9.5-9.9: Top-five prospect
9.0-9.4: Top-10 prospect
8.5-8.9: Immediate impact prospect/First round
8.0-8.4: Year 1 starter/Late first to second Round
7.5-7.9: Potential impact player/Second round
7.0-7.4: High-level backup/Potential starter/Third round
6.5-6.9: Potential role player/Fourth round
6.0-6.4: High-level developmental prospect/Fifth round
5.5-5.9: Backup/Draftable/Sixth or seventh round
5.0-5.4: Backup/Undrafted free agent with roster potential/Undrafted free agent
4.0-4.9: Developmental prospect/Undrafted free agent
3.0-3.9: Training camp body/Undrafted free agent
Player grades were assigned by the following scouts: Tice, quarterbacks, running backs, wide receivers and receiving tight ends; Thorn, blocking tight ends, offensive tackles, guards and centers; Klassen, defensive linemen, edge-rushers and linebackers; Giddings, cornerbacks and safeties.
Top 250
Ties in grades were broken through roundtable discussions among the scouts.
1. Kayvon Thibodeaux, Edge, Oregon (9.2)
2. Evan Neal, OT, Alabama (9.0)
3. Drake London, WR, USC (9.0)
4. Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame (8.9)
5. Ikem Ekwonu, OT, North Carolina State (8.9)
6. George Karlaftis, Edge, Purdue (8.9)
7. Jordan Davis, DL, Georgia (8.9)
8. Derek Stingley Jr., CB, LSU (8.9)
9. Aidan Hutchinson, Edge, Michigan (8.8)
10. Chris Olave, WR, Ohio State (8.7)
11. Ahmad Gardner, CB, Cincinnati (8.6)
12. Tyler Linderbaum, IOL, Iowa (8.6)
13. Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State (8.5)
14. Kaiir Elam, CB, Florida (8.5)
15. Treylon Burks, WR, Arkansas (8.5)
16. Desmond Ridder, QB, Cincinnati (8.4)
17. Jameson Williams, WR, Alabama (8.4)
18. Jahan Dotson, WR, Penn State (8.4)
19. Trent McDuffie, CB, Washington (8.4)
20. Zion Johnson, IOL, Boston College (8.3)
21. Garrett Wilson, WR, Ohio State (8.3)
22. Nakobe Dean, LB, Georgia (8.2)
23. Devonte Wyatt, DL, Georgia (8.1)
24. Logan Hall, DL, Houston (8.1)
25. Andrew Booth Jr., CB, Clemson (8.1)
26. David Ojabo, Edge, Michigan (8.1)
27. Travon Walker, DL, Georgia (8.0)
28. Bernhard Raimann, OT, Central Michigan (8.0)
29. Trevor Penning, OT, Northern Iowa (8.0)
30. Jaquan Brisker, S, Penn State (8.0)
31. Christian Harris, LB, Alabama (8.0)
32. Justyn Ross, WR, Clemson (8.0)
33. Khalil Shakir, WR, Boise State (7.9)
34. Chad Muma, LB, Wyoming (7.9)
35. Devin Lloyd, LB, Utah (7.9)
36. Derion Kendrick, CB, Georgia (7.9)
37. Kenneth Walker III, RB, Michigan State (7.9)
38. Alec Pierce, WR, Cincinnati (7.9)
39. Arnold Ebiketie, Edge, Penn State (7.8)
40. Jermaine Johnson II, Edge, Florida State (7.8)
41. Kenyon Green, IOL, Texas A&M (7.8)
42. George Pickens, WR, Georgia (7.8)
43. Breece Hall, RB, Iowa State (7.8)
44. Phidarian Mathis, DL, Alabama (7.8)
45. Drake Jackson, Edge, USC (7.7)
46. Martin Emerson, CB, Mississippi State (7.7)
47. Malik Willis, QB, Liberty (7.6)
48. Travis Jones, DL, Connecticut (7.6)
49. Daniel Faalele, OT, Minnesota (7.6)
50. Jeremy Ruckert, TE, Ohio State (7.6)
51. Skyy Moore, WR, Western Michigan (7.5)
52. Trey McBride, TE, Colorado State (7.5)
53. Greg Dulcich, TE, UCLA (7.5)
54. Jalen Pitre, S, Baylor (7.5)
55. Jerome Ford, RB, Cincinnati (7.5)
56. Darrian Beavers, LB, Cincinnati (7.5)
57. Damone Clark, LB, LSU (7.5)
58. Marquis Hayes, IOL, Oklahoma (7.5)
59. Neil Farrell Jr., DL, LSU (7.5)
60. David Bell, WR, Purdue (7.5)
61. DeMarvin Leal, DL, Texas A&M (7.5)
62. Kenny Pickett, QB, Pittsburgh (7.4)
63. Quay Walker, LB, Georgia (7.4)
64. Roger McCreary, CB, Auburn (7.4)
65. Tyler Smith, OT, Tulsa (7.4)
66. Cade Otton, TE, Washington (7.4)
67. Ed Ingram, IOL, LSU (7.4)
68. Jamaree Salyer, IOL, Georgia (7.4)
69. Tyler Allgeier, RB, BYU (7.4)
70. Josh Paschal, Edge, Kentucky (7.4)
71. Coby Bryant, CB, Cincinnati (7.4)
72. Matt Corral, QB, Ole Miss (7.3)
73. Christian Watson, WR, North Dakota State (7.3)
74. Leo Chenal, LB, Wisconsin (7.3)
75. Dylan Parham, IOL, Memphis (7.3)
76. Lecitus Smith, IOL, Virginia Tech (7.3)
77. Rasheed Walker, OT, Penn State (7.3)
78. Luke Goedeke, IOL, Central Michigan (7.3)
79. Brandon Smith, LB, Penn State (7.3)
80. Alex Wright, Edge, UAB (7.3)
81. Micheal Clemons, Edge, Texas A&M (7.3)
82. Sam Howell, QB, North Carolina (7.2)
83. Tariq Woolen, CB, UTSA (7.2)
84. Darian Kinnard, IOL, Kentucky (7.2)
85. Sam Williams, Edge, Ole Miss (7.2)
86. Nik Bonitto, Edge, Oklahoma (7.2)
87. Kyren Williams, RB, Notre Dame (7.2)
88. Javion Heiligh, WR, Coastal Carolina (7.2)
89. John Metchie III, WR, Alabama (7.2)
90. Bryan Cook, S, Cincinnati (7.2)
91. Perrion Winfrey, DL, Oklahoma (7.2)
92. Nicholas Petit-Frere, OT, Ohio State (7.2)
93. Luke Fortner, IOL, Kentucky (7.2)
94. Cameron Thomas, Edge, San Diego State (7.2)
95. Jalen Wydermyer, TE, Texas A&M (7.2)
96. Boye Mafe, Edge, Minnesota (7.1)
97. Kyle Phillips, WR, UCLA (7.1)
98. Daxton Hill, S, Michigan (7.1)
99. Cole Strange, IOL, Chattanooga (7.1)
100. Cam Jurgens, IOL, Nebraska (7.1)
101. Romeo Doubs, WR, Nevada (7.1)
102. Mykael Wright, CB, Oregon (7.1)
103. Myjai Sanders, Edge, Cincinnati (7.1)
104. Lewis Cine, S, Georgia (7.0)
105. Wan'Dale Robinson, WR, Kentucky (7.0)
106. Kyler Gordon, CB, Washington (7.0)
107. Isaiah Spiller, RB, Texas A&M (7.0)
108. Justin Shaffer, IOL, Georgia (7.0)
109. Dohnovan West, IOL, Arizona State (7.0)
110. Leon O'Neal Jr., S, Texas A&M (7.0)
111. Carson Strong, QB, Nevada (7.0)
112. Jayden Peevy, DL, Texas A&M (7.0)
113. Channing Tindall, LB, Georgia (6.9)
114. Jalen Tolbert, WR, South Alabama (6.9)
115. Ty Chandler, RB, North Carolina (6.9)
116. Calvin Austin III, WR, Memphis (6.9)
117. Spencer Burford, OT, UTSA (6.9)
118. Kellen Diesch, OT, Arizona State (6.9)
119. Jake Ferguson, TE, Wisconsin (6.9)
120. Rachaad White, RB, Arizona State (6.9)
121. Max Mitchell, OT, Louisiana (6.9)
122. Cade Mays, IOL, Tennessee (6.9)
123. Kingsley Enagbare, Edge, South Carolina (6.9)
124. Josh Jobe, CB, Alabama (6.9)
125. Jelani Woods, TE, Virginia (6.9)
126. Malcolm Rodriguez, LB, Oklahoma State (6.8)
127. Dameon Pierce, RB, Florida (6.8)
128. Derrick Deese Jr., TE, San Jose State (6.8)
129. Bailey Zappe, QB, Western Kentucky (6.8)
130. Isaiah Likely, TE, Coastal Carolina (6.8)
131. Alontae Taylor, CB, Tennessee (6.8)
132. Pierre Strong Jr., RB, South Dakota State (6.8)
133. Tyree Johnson, Edge, Texas A&M (6.8)
134. Dai'Jean Dixon, WR, Nicholls State (6.7)
135. JT Woods, S, Baylor (6.7)
136. Zakoby McClain, LB, Auburn (6.7)
137. Zamir White, RB, Georgia (6.7)
138. Zachary Carter, DL, Florida (6.7)
139. Cam Taylor-Britt, CB, Nebraska (6.7)
140. Tyquan Thornton, WR, Baylor (6.6)
141. John Ridgeway, DL, Arkansas (6.6)
142. Logan Bruss, IOL, Wisconsin (6.5)
143. Dominique Robinson, Edge, Miami-Ohio (6.5)
144. James Cook, RB, Georgia (6.5)
145. Bo Melton, WR, Rutgers (6.5)
146. Mario Goodrich, CB, Clemson (6.5)
147. D'vonte Price, RB, Florida International (6.5)
148. Kalon Barnes, CB, Baylor (6.5)
149. Bubba Bolden, S, Miami (6.5)
150. Grant Calcaterra, TE, SMU (6.5)
151. JoJo Domann, LB, Nebraska (6.5)
152. Haskell Garrett, DL, Ohio State (6.5)
153. E.J. Perry, QB, Brown (6.4)
154. Velus Jones Jr., WR, Tennessee (6.4)
155. Jermaine Waller, CB, Virginia Tech (6.4)
156. Sean Rhyan, IOL, UCLA (6.4)
157. Tyler Goodson, RB, Iowa (6.4)
158. Joshua Ezeudu, IOL, North Carolina (6.4)
159. Jack Sanborn, LB, Wisconsin (6.4)
160. Terrel Bernard, LB, Baylor (6.4)
161. Sincere McCormick, RB, UTSA (6.4)
162. Chigoziem Okonkwo, TE, Maryland (6.4)
163. Cordale Flott, CB, LSU (6.4)
164. Tyreke Smith, Edge, Ohio State (6.4)
165. Brian Asamoah II, LB, Oklahoma (6.4)
166. Zyon McCollum, CB, Sam Houston State (6.4)
167. Smoke Monday, S, Auburn (6.4)
168. Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa, DL, Notre Dame (6.4)
169. Tyler Badie, RB, Missouri (6.4)
170. Hassan Haskins, RB, Michigan (6.4)
171. Kaleb Eleby, QB, Western Michigan (6.4)
172. Charlie Kolar, TE, Iowa State (6.4)
173. Jack Jones, CB, Arizona State (6.4)
174. DeAngelo Malone, Edge, Western Kentucky (6.3)
175. Abram Smith, RB, Baylor (6.3)
176. Abraham Lucas, OT, Washington State (6.3)
177. Troy Andersen, LB, Montana (6.3)
178. Jeremiah Gemmel, LB, North Carolina (6.3)
179. Isaiah Thomas, Edge, Oklahoma (6.3)
180. Matthew Butler, DL, Tennessee (6.3)
181. Brian Robinson Jr., RB, Alabama (6.3)
182. Thayer Munford, IOL, Ohio State (6.3)
183. Daniel Bellinger, TE, San Diego State (6.3)
184. Akayleb Evans, CB, Missouri (6.3)
185. Ellis Brooks, LB, Penn State (6.2)
186. Marcus Jones, CB, Houston (6.2)
187. Nephi Sewell, LB, Utah (6.2)
188. Armani Rogers, TE, Ohio (6.2)
189. Zonovan Knight, RB, North Carolina State (6.2)
190. Jerreth Sterns, WR, Western Kentucky (6.2)
191. Tre Williams, Edge, Arkansas (6.2)
192. Samori Toure, WR, Nebraska (6.2)
193. Erik Ezukanma, WR, Texas Tech (6.2)
194. Lucas Krull, TE, Pittsburgh (6.2)
195. Jack Coan, QB, Notre Dame (6.1)
196. Jesse Luketa, Edge, Penn State (6.1)
197. Andrew Steuber, IOL, Michigan (6.1)
198. Nick Cross, S, Maryland (6.1)
199. Kevin Austin Jr., WR, Notre Dame (6.1)
200. Christopher Hinton, DL, Michigan (6.1)
201. D'Marco Jackson, LB, Appalachian State (6.1)
202. James Mitchell, TE, Virginia Tech (6.0)
203. Jeffrey Gunter, Edge, Coastal Carolina (6.0)
204. MarkQuese Bell, S, Florida A&M (6.0)
205. Otito Ogbonnia, DL, UCLA (6.0)
206. CJ Verdell, RB, Oregon (6.0)
207. Jerrion Ealy, RB, Ole Miss (6.0)
208. Noah Ellis, DL, Idaho (6.0)
209. Eyioma Uwazurike, DL, Iowa State (6.0)
210. Obinna Eze, OT, TCU (6.0)
211. Christopher Allen, Edge, Alabama (6.0)
212. Mike Rose, LB, Iowa State (6.0)
213. Chris Paul, IOL, Tulsa (5.9)
214. Cole Turner, TE, Nevada (5.9)
215. Jaylen Watson, CB, Washington State (5.9)
216. James Empey, IOL, BYU (5.9)
217. Teagan Quitoriano, TE, Oregon State (5.9)
218. Thomas Booker, DL, Stanford (5.9)
219. Braxton Jones, OT, Southern Utah (5.9)
220. Marquan McCall, DL, Kentucky (5.9)
221. Isaac Taylor-Stuart, CB, USC (5.9)
222. Joshua Williams, CB, Fayetteville State (5.9)
223. Chase Lucas, CB, Arizona State (5.9)
224. Austin Deculus, OT, LSU (5.9)
225. Nick Ford, IOL, Utah (5.9)
226. Kalia Davis, DL, UCF (5.9)
227. ZaQuandre White, RB, South Carolina (5.9)
228. Keaontay Ingram, RB, USC (5.9)
229. Ty Fryfogle, WR, Indiana (5.9)
230. Tariq Castro-Fields, CB, Penn State (5.9)
231. Devon Williams, WR, Oregon (5.9)
232. Amare Barno, Edge, Virginia Tech (5.8)
233. Dontario Drummond, WR, Ole Miss (5.8)
234. Carson Wells, LB, Colorado (5.8)
235. Nick Zakelj, IOL, Fordham (5.8)
236. Cordell Volson, IOL, North Dakota State (5.8)
237. Max Borghi, RB, Washington State (5.8)
238. Jonathan Ford, DL, Miami (5.8)
239. Verone McKinley III, S, Oregon (5.7)
240. Aaron Hansford, LB, Texas A&M (5.7)
241. Josh Ross, LB, Michigan (5.7)
242. Jeremiah Moon, Edge, Florida (5.7)
243. Brock Purdy, QB, Iowa State (5.7)
244. Reed Blankenship, S, Middle Tennessee State (5.7)
245. Shaun Jolly, CB, Appalachian State (5.6)
246. Kolby Harvell-Peel, S, Oklahoma State (5.6)
247. Nate Landman, LB, Colorado (5.6)
248. LaBryan Ray, DL, Alabama (5.6)
249. Damarri Mathis, CB, Pittsburgh (5.6)
250. Chasen Hines, IOL, LSU (5.5)
Quarterbacks
Moving Up: Liberty's Malik Willis
Even though Willis didn't run at the combine, teams have become more comfortable with the risk of developing Willis because the reward of doing so is sky high. The dual-threat quarterback is the kind of home-run swing teams want to take because of the tantalizing upside he flashes.
Moving Down: Pitt's Kenny Pickett
Pickett's hand size (8.5") turned into the talk of the combine, even if fumbles have never been a true concern during his college days. Some shine of Pickett's season has come off as evaluators start grasping what upside he has left as an older prospect—he's turning 24 before ever plays in an NFL regular-season contest—and what exactly he provides.
— Nate Tice
1. Desmond Ridder, QB, Cincinnati (8.4)
2. Malik Willis, QB, Liberty (7.6)
3. Kenny Pickett, QB, Pittsburgh (7.4)
4. Matt Corral, QB, Ole Miss (7.3)
5. Sam Howell, QB, North Carolina (7.2)
6. Carson Strong, QB, Nevada (7.0)
7. Bailey Zappe, QB, Western Kentucky (6.8)
8. E.J. Perry, QB, Brown (6.4)
9. Kaleb Eleby, QB, Western Michigan (6.4)
10. Jack Coan, QB, Notre Dame (6.1)
11. Brock Purdy, QB, Iowa State (5.7)
Running Backs
Moving Up: Arizona State's Rachaad White
White earned himself more and more touches as Arizona State's season progressed. He definitely earned them. White shows good burst and body control and further propelled himself up boards with a great week of testing in Indianapolis. He should continue to rise with even more exposure.
Moving Down: Texas A&M's Isaiah Spiller
Spiller has fancy footwork but never showed the consistent burst and explosiveness to go with the jump-cutting seen on film. The testing numbers he put up Indianapolis further illustrated his lack of overwhelming athleticism.
— Nate Tice
1. Kenneth Walker III, RB, Michigan State (7.9)
2. Breece Hall, RB, Iowa State (7.8)
3. Jerome Ford, RB, Cincinnati (7.5)
4. Tyler Allgeier, RB, BYU (7.4)
5. Kyren Williams, RB, Notre Dame (7.2)
6. Isaiah Spiller, RB, Texas A&M (7.0)
7. Ty Chandler, RB, North Carolina (6.9)
8. Rachaad White, RB, Arizona State (6.9)
9. Dameon Pierce, RB, Florida (6.8)
10. Pierre Strong Jr., RB, South Dakota State (6.8)
11. Zamir White, RB, Georgia (6.7)
12. James Cook, RB, Georgia (6.5)
13. D'vonte Price, RB, Florida International (6.5)
14. Tyler Goodson, RB, Iowa (6.4)
15. Sincere McCormick, RB, UTSA (6.4)
16. Tyler Badie, RB, Missouri (6.4)
17. Hassan Haskins, RB, Michigan (6.4)
18. Abram Smith, RB, Baylor (6.3)
19. Brian Robinson Jr., RB, Alabama (6.3)
20. Zonovan Knight, RB, North Carolina State (6.2)
21. CJ Verdell, RB, Oregon (6.0)
22. Jerrion Ealy, RB, Ole Miss (6.0)
23. ZaQuandre White, RB, South Carolina (5.9)
24. Keaontay Ingram, RB, USC (5.9)
25. Max Borghi, RB, Washington State (5.8)
Wide Receivers
Moving Up: Western Michigan's Skyy Moore
Moore has great ball skills and showed off the ability to beat press with his quickness and route-running polish. His height measurement (5'10") allowed teams to breathe a little easier and his 4.41-second 40-yard dash eased some concerns about his long speed and overall burst.
Moving Down: Kentucky's Wan'Dale Robinson
Robinson still has all the makings of a fine slot receiver at the next level. But his lack of size (5'8", 178 pounds) and short arms (27 5/8") cause some hesitation regarding his ability to win on the outside or against press against NFL cornerbacks.
— Nate Tice
1. Drake London, WR, USC (9.0)
2. Chris Olave, WR, Ohio State (8.7)
3. Treylon Burks, WR, Arkansas (8.5)
4. Jameson Williams, WR, Alabama (8.4)
5. Jahan Dotson, WR, Penn State (8.4)
6. Garrett Wilson, WR, Ohio State (8.3)
7. Justyn Ross, WR, Clemson (8.0)
8. Khalil Shakir, WR, Boise State (7.9)
9. Alec Pierce, WR, Cincinnati (7.9)
10. George Pickens, WR, Georgia (7.8)
11. Skyy Moore, WR, Western Michigan (7.5)
12. David Bell, WR, Purdue (7.5)
13. Christian Watson, WR, North Dakota State (7.3)
14. Javion Heiligh, WR, Coastal Carolina (7.2)
15. John Metchie III, WR, Alabama (7.2)
16. Kyle Phillips, WR, UCLA (7.1)
17. Romeo Doubs, WR, Nevada (7.1)
18. Wan'Dale Robinson, WR, Kentucky (7.0)
19. Jalen Tolbert, WR, South Alabama (6.9)
20. Calvin Austin III, WR, Memphis (6.9)
21. Dai'Jean Dixon, WR, Nicholls State (6.7)
22. Tyquan Thornton, WR, Baylor (6.6)
23. Bo Melton, WR, Rutgers (6.5)
24. Velus Jones Jr., WR, Tennessee (6.4)
25. Jerreth Sterns, WR, Western Kentucky (6.2)
26. Samori Toure, WR, Nebraska (6.2)
27. Erik Ezukanma, WR, Texas Tech (6.2)
28. Kevin Austin Jr., WR, Notre Dame (6.1)
29. Ty Fryfogle, WR, Indiana (5.9)
30. Devon Williams, WR, Oregon (5.9)
31. Dontario Drummond, WR, Ole Miss (5.8)
Tight Ends
Moving Up: UCLA's Greg Dulcich
Dulcich has long speed for days and showed off an intriguing skillset as a receiver at UCLA. His 33-plus-inch arms show on tape with his ability to extend for throws and blocking from in-line positions. He tested well and there's more upside to tap into as he becomes more consistent as a blocker.
Moving Down: Texas A&M's Jalen Wydermyer
As a big (6'4", 255 pounds) and productive tight end, Wydermyer disappointed during testing portions at the combine and failed to alleviate any concerns about what type of athlete he is. He has the size and enough receiving ability to still make him an interesting prospect with some upside. But he must become a more consistent player as a blocker and route-runner to tap into those natural traits.
— Nate Tice
1. Jeremy Ruckert, TE, Ohio State (7.6)
2. Trey McBride, TE, Colorado State (7.5)
3. Greg Dulcich, TE, UCLA (7.5)
4. Cade Otton, TE, Washington (7.4)
5. Jalen Wydermyer, TE, Texas A&M (7.2)
6. Jake Ferguson, TE, Wisconsin (6.9)
7. Jelani Woods, TE, Virginia (6.9)
8. Derrick Deese Jr., TE, San Jose State (6.8)
9. Isaiah Likely, TE, Coastal Carolina (6.8)
10. Grant Calcaterra, TE, SMU (6.5)
11. Chigoziem Okonkwo, TE, Maryland (6.4)
12. Charlie Kolar, TE, Iowa State (6.4)
13. Daniel Bellinger, TE, San Diego State (6.3)
14. Armani Rogers, TE, Ohio (6.2)
15. Lucas Krull, TE, Pittsburgh (6.2)
16. James Mitchell, TE, Virginia Tech (6.0)
17. Cole Turner, TE, Nevada (5.9)
18. Teagan Quitoriano, TE, Oregon State (5.9)
Offensive Tackles
Moving Up: Tulsa's Tyler Smith
Smith got a slight bump up from me because of him confirming everything on tape at the weigh-in and drills in terms of size (6'5", 324 pounds) and movement skills. Smith tested like an elite athlete with ideal measurements. A stark difference exists between how gifted Smith is physically yet raw technically. But the former can't be taught, making it easy to see the upside in his long-term projection. Smith will need some time and right situation to maximize his tools, but the combine confirmed he really is as gifted as the film suggested.
Moving Down: Louisiana's Max Mitchell
Mitchell's game is predicated on foot quickness and showing impressive range to play on an island at tackle. He's also pretty crafty using his hands to keep rushers guessing. For him to stick at tackle, the movement skills were going to be what kept him there. Mitchell wound up having a dreadful showing at the combine and test like a poor athlete across the board. This resulted in giving him a small bump down from the bottom of the third to top of the fourth round due to there being a more narrow path for him to stick as a long-term starter. Ideally, he'll serve as a swing tackle. His combine performance solidified his projection while modifying how much upside he has as a pro.
— Brandon Thorn
1. Evan Neal, OT, Alabama (9.0)
2. Ikem Ekwonu, OT, North Carolina State (8.9)
3. Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State (8.5)
4. Bernhard Raimann, OT, Central Michigan (8.0)
5. Trevor Penning, OT, Northern Iowa (8.0)
6. Daniel Faalele, OT, Minnesota (7.6)
7. Tyler Smith, OT, Tulsa (7.4)
8. Rasheed Walker, OT, Penn State (7.3)
9. Nicholas Petit-Frere, OT, Ohio State (7.2)
10. Spencer Burford, OT, UTSA (6.9)
11. Kellen Diesch, OT, Arizona State (6.9)
12. Max Mitchell, OT, Louisiana (6.9)
13. Abraham Lucas, OT, Washington State (6.3)
14. Obinna Eze, OT, TCU (6.0)
15. Braxton Jones, OT, Southern Utah (5.9)
16. Austin Deculus, OT, LSU (5.9)
Interior Offensive Linemen
Moving Up: Nebraska's Cam Jurgens
The big questions heading into the combine for Jurgens centered around the weigh-in. Nebraska listed Jurgens at 290 pounds and the lineman looked to have average arm length base on film evaluation. He wound up tempering those concerns by weighing 303 pounds and measuring in with 33 3/8-inch arms, while running the fifth fastest 40-yard dash among offensive linemen and fastest among all interior linemen. By showing he could at least maintain his straight-line speed at 13 pounds heavier than he played while having very good arm length, Jurgens mitigated his main concerns and received the biggest bump out of anyone on the offensive line.
Moving Down: Iowa's Tyler Linderbaum
Similarly to Jurgens, Linderbaum's weigh-in drew plenty of interest. Conversely, Linderbaum came out of the event with elevated concerns about his projection. He did weigh-in six pounds heavier (296) than his listed playing weight but didn't test because of a lingering foot sprain and measured in with 31 1/8-inch arms. Evaluators didn't get to see if his excellent athletic ability from film translated in Indianapolis at a heavier weight. The measurements, meanwhile, confirmed some of the apprehension seen on his film about not being able to initiate first meaningful contact on certain body types, which will only be exacerbated against NFL competition. His current grade reflects the fact that he will need to have a certain scheme and situation to maximize his still considerable upside as a run-blocker.
— Brandon Thorn
1. Tyler Linderbaum, IOL, Iowa (8.6)
2. Zion Johnson, IOL, Boston College (8.3)
3. Kenyon Green, IOL, Texas A&M (7.8)
4. Marquis Hayes, IOL, Oklahoma (7.5)
5. Ed Ingram, IOL, LSU (7.4)
6. Jamaree Salyer, IOL, Georgia (7.4)
7. Dylan Parham, IOL, Memphis (7.3)
8. Lecitus Smith, IOL, Virginia Tech (7.3)
9. Luke Goedeke, IOL, Central Michigan (7.3)
10. Darian Kinnard, IOL, Kentucky (7.2)
11. Luke Fortner, IOL, Kentucky (7.2)
12. Cole Strange, IOL, Chattanooga (7.1)
13. Cam Jurgens, IOL, Nebraska (7.1)
14. Justin Shaffer, IOL, Georgia (7.0)
15. Dohnovan West, IOL, Arizona State (7.0)
16. Cade Mays, IOL, Tennessee (6.9)
17. Logan Bruss, IOL, Wisconsin (6.5)
18. Sean Rhyan, IOL, UCLA (6.4)
19. Joshua Ezeudu, IOL, North Carolina (6.4)
20. Thayer Munford, IOL, Ohio State (6.3)
21. Andrew Steuber, IOL, Michigan (6.1)
22. Chris Paul, IOL, Tulsa (5.9)
23. James Empey, IOL, BYU (5.9)
24. Nick Ford, IOL, Utah (5.9)
25. Nick Zakelj, IOL, Fordham (5.8)
26. Cordell Volson, IOL, North Dakota State (5.8)
27. Chasen Hines, IOL, LSU (5.5)
Defensive Linemen
Moving Up: Georgia's Travon Walker
This section could have any Georgia entry, but Walker deserves the biggest bump among the group. With Walker, it's not just that he tested out of this world, he did so with a fairly unique build and profile. Walker is 6'5" and 272 pounds with long arms (35 1/2"). He played all over Georgia's front from 3-technique to outside linebacker dropping into coverage. The possibilities with an athlete of Walker's caliber feel endless. He still needs plenty of work as a pass-rusher. Even so, there is no denying he has some of the best tools in the entire class.
Moving Down: Texas A&M's Jayden Peevy
Peevy headed into the NFL combine with a top-100 grade, but he tested too poorly to hang onto such a placement. As a 6'5", 308-pound defensive tackle, Peevy ran the fourth-worst 40-yard-dash time (5.3) among his group. Moreover, Peevy's vertical jump (27") also placed fourth-worst and his broad jump (8'4") ranked dead-last at the position. To be clear, Peevy was never supposed to test among the best athletes at the position, but it would have been nice for a mid-round player, such as himself, to show off better athletic testing.
— Derrik Klassen
1. Jordan Davis, DL, Georgia (8.9)
2. Devonte Wyatt, DL, Georgia (8.1)
3. Logan Hall, DL, Houston (8.1)
4. Travon Walker, DL, Georgia (8.0)
5. Phidarian Mathis, DL, Alabama (7.8)
6. Travis Jones, DL, Connecticut (7.6)
7. Neil Farrell Jr., DL, LSU (7.5)
8. DeMarvin Leal, DL, Texas A&M (7.5)
9. Perrion Winfrey, DL, Oklahoma (7.2)
10. Jayden Peevy, DL, Texas A&M (7.0)
11. Zachary Carter, DL, Florida (6.7)
12. John Ridgeway, DL, Arkansas (6.6)
13. Haskell Garrett, DL, Ohio State (6.5)
14. Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa, DL, Notre Dame (6.4)
15. Matthew Butler, DL, Tennessee (6.3)
16. Christopher Hinton, DL, Michigan (6.1)
17. Otito Ogbonnia, DL, UCLA (6.0)
18. Noah Ellis, DL, Idaho (6.0)
19. Eyioma Uwazurike, DL, Iowa State (6.0)
20. Thomas Booker, DL, Stanford (5.9)
21. Marquan McCall, DL, Kentucky (5.9)
22. Kalia Davis, DL, UCF (5.9)
23. Jonathan Ford, DL, Miami (5.8)
24. LaBryan Ray, DL, Alabama (5.6)
Edge-Rushers
Moving Up: Michigan's Aidan Hutchinson
All throughout this draft cycle, a lack of flexibility working off the edge served as Hutchinson's biggest knock. While his lack of bend remains an issue on tape, Hutchinson's agility testing at the combine eased some concern and suggested there's something there to unlock. Hutchinson's 6.73-second three-cone and 4.15-second short-shuttle times—at 6'7" and 260-pounds—ranked the best in the position class. He answered a question about his skill set and should be rewarded with a bump up the board.
Moving Down: Cincinnati's Myjai Sanders
Sanders' poor combine started at the scale. Sanders measured at 6'5" and 228 pounds, which made him the lightest edge-defender to ever attend the combine. In theory, a lighter frame should have allowed Sanders to run better. The silver lining never emerged. Sanders' 4.67-second 40-yard dash disappointed given his weight, while his vertical and browns jumps, as well as short-shuttle, all came in average or below relative to the rest of his position class. Perhaps Sanders can turn things around at his pro day, but testing as a middling athlete complicates his profile.
— Derrik Klassen
1. Kayvon Thibodeaux, Edge, Oregon (9.2)
2. George Karlaftis, Edge, Purdue (8.9)
3. Aidan Hutchinson, Edge, Michigan (8.8)
4. David Ojabo, Edge, Michigan (8.1)
5. Arnold Ebiketie, Edge, Penn State (7.8)
6. Jermaine Johnson II, Edge, Florida State (7.8)
7. Drake Jackson, Edge, USC (7.7)
8. Josh Paschal, Edge, Kentucky (7.4)
9. Alex Wright, Edge, UAB (7.3)
10. Micheal Clemons, Edge, Texas A&M (7.3)
11. Sam Williams, Edge, Ole Miss (7.2)
12. Nik Bonitto, Edge, Oklahoma (7.2)
13. Cameron Thomas, Edge, San Diego State (7.2)
14. Boye Mafe, Edge, Minnesota (7.1)
15. Myjai Sanders, Edge, Cincinnati (7.1)
16. Kingsley Enagbare, Edge, South Carolina (6.9)
17. Tyree Johnson, Edge, Texas A&M (6.8)
18. Dominique Robinson, Edge, Miami-Ohio (6.5)
19. Tyreke Smith, Edge, Ohio State (6.4)
20. DeAngelo Malone, Edge, Western Kentucky (6.3)
21. Isaiah Thomas, Edge, Oklahoma (6.3)
22. Tre Williams, Edge, Arkansas (6.2)
23. Jesse Luketa, Edge, Penn State (6.1)
24. Jeffrey Gunter, Edge, Coastal Carolina (6.0)
25. Christopher Allen, Edge, Alabama (6.0)
26. Amare Barno, Edge, Virginia Tech (5.8)
27. Jeremiah Moon, Edge, Florida (5.7)
Linebackers
Moving Up: Wisconsin's Leo Chenal
This year's combine featured outrageous athletes at every position, but nobody stole the show among the linebacker group like Chenal. At 6'3" and 250 pounds, Chenal ripped off a 4.53-second 40-yard dash and placed top-three in both jumping drills, which showcased all of his explosiveness. Chenal may not always play quite as fast on film, but he already looked to be above the position's expected threshold. His times suggest even more upside exists. Chenal also threw up a whopping 34 bench press reps at his pro day, which would have led all linebackers at the combine.
Moving Down: Utah's Devin Lloyd
For the most part, none of the linebackers tested much worse than expected. A few pleasant surprises, such as Chenal, emerged but most of the underwhelming performers were expected beforehand. Lloyd came the closest to a disappointing performance. His entire game is supposed to be about flying around and making plays at many different positions due to his athleticism. Yet combine performance was just...fine. His 4.66-second 40-yard dash came in a bit slower than expected, while both his jumping drills were middle of the pack. Lloyd didn't piece together a bad outing, per se. When it comes to splitting hairs and breaking ties, a performance like his matters.
— Derrik Klassen
1. Nakobe Dean, LB, Georgia (8.2)
2. Christian Harris, LB, Alabama (8.0)
3. Chad Muma, LB, Wyoming (7.9)
4. Devin Lloyd, LB, Utah (7.9)
5. Darrian Beavers, LB, Cincinnati (7.5)
6. Damone Clark, LB, LSU (7.5)
7. Quay Walker, LB, Georgia (7.4)
8. Leo Chenal, LB, Wisconsin (7.3)
9. Brandon Smith, LB, Penn State (7.3)
10. Channing Tindall, LB, Georgia (6.9)
11. Malcolm Rodriguez, LB, Oklahoma State (6.8)
12. Zakoby McClain, LB, Auburn (6.7)
13. JoJo Domann, LB, Nebraska (6.5)
14. Jack Sanborn, LB, Wisconsin (6.4)
15. Terrel Bernard, LB, Baylor (6.4)
16. Brian Asamoah II, LB, Oklahoma (6.4)
17. Troy Andersen, LB, Montana (6.3)
18. Jeremiah Gemmel, LB, North Carolina (6.3)
19. Ellis Brooks, LB, Penn State (6.2)
20. Nephi Sewell, LB, Utah (6.2)
21. D'Marco Jackson, LB, Appalachian State (6.1)
22. Mike Rose, LB, Iowa State (6.0)
23. Carson Wells, LB, Colorado (5.8)
24. Aaron Hansford, LB, Texas A&M (5.7)
25. Josh Ross, LB, Michigan (5.7)
26. Nate Landman, LB, Colorado (5.6)
Cornerbacks
Moving Up: Baylor's Kalon Barnes
After claiming the crown as the combine's fastest man with a 4.23-second 40-yard dash, Barnes certainly garnered extra attention. His speed and cover ability are evident when watching his game performances. Although, parts of his game that need work. However, a team can’t teach speed and that’s what Barnes brings to the table.
Moving Down: Virginia Tech's Jermaine Waller
At the cornerback position, speed matters. When a prospect runs a 4.68-second 40-yard dash, the effort tends to turn a lot of people off. Though there are other parts of Waller's game to like, speed is a big part of what a defensive back can do at the next level. Waller also comes in on the lighter side at 180 pounds. So, he's expected to run faster. Waller will have another chance to improve his time at Virginia Tech's pro day but his next performed will factor greatly into his evaluation.
— Cory Giddings
1. Derek Stingley Jr., CB, LSU (8.9)
2. Ahmad Gardner, CB, Cincinnati (8.6)
3. Kaiir Elam, CB, Florida (8.5)
4. Trent McDuffie, CB, Washington (8.4)
5. Andrew Booth Jr., CB, Clemson (8.1)
6. Derion Kendrick, CB, Georgia (7.9)
7. Martin Emerson, CB, Mississippi State (7.7)
8. Roger McCreary, CB, Auburn (7.4)
9. Coby Bryant, CB, Cincinnati (7.4)
10. Tariq Woolen, CB, UTSA (7.2)
11. Mykael Wright, CB, Oregon (7.1)
12. Kyler Gordon, CB, Washington (7.0)
13. Josh Jobe, CB, Alabama (6.9)
14. Alontae Taylor, CB, Tennessee (6.8)
15. Cam Taylor-Britt, CB, Nebraska (6.7)
16. Mario Goodrich, CB, Clemson (6.5)
17. Kalon Barnes, CB, Baylor (6.5)
18. Jermaine Waller, CB, Virginia Tech (6.4)
19. Cordale Flott, CB, LSU (6.4)
20. Zyon McCollum, CB, Sam Houston State (6.4)
21. Jack Jones, CB, Arizona State (6.4)
22. Akayleb Evans, CB, Missouri (6.3)
23. Marcus Jones, CB, Houston (6.2)
24. Jaylen Watson, CB, Washington State (5.9)
25. Isaac Taylor-Stuart, CB, USC (5.9)
26. Joshua Williams, CB, Fayetteville State (5.9)
27. Chase Lucas, CB, Arizona State (5.9)
28. Tariq Castro-Fields, CB, Penn State (5.9)
29. Shaun Jolly, CB, Appalachian State (5.6)
30. Damarri Mathis, CB, Pittsburgh (5.6)
Safeties
Moving Up: Georgia's Lewis Cine
Cine has a big day at the combine. The defensive back ran a 4.37-second 40-yard dash and posted an 11'1" broad jump. Cine confirmed the athleticism he showed on tape. After a productive season where he was an instrumental part of the Bulldogs' national championship run, he continued to impress. At 6’2” and 200 pounds, he showed to be quite explosive.
Moving Down: Penn State's Jaquan Brisker
Brisker isn’t necessarily moving down but injuring his back during the bench press didn't allow him to compete in any of the on-field drills. He is now in a situation, depending on how bad the injury is, where he may not be full-go for Penn State's pro day. NFL scouts not seeing a prospect live only leads to more questions. As a borderline Day 1 pick, Brisker could slide a bit if he doesn't perform at the upcoming pro day.
— Cory Giddings
1. Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame (8.9)
2. Jaquan Brisker, S, Penn State (8.0)
3. Jalen Pitre, S, Baylor (7.5)
4. Bryan Cook, S, Cincinnati (7.2)
5. Daxton Hill, S, Michigan (7.1)
6. Lewis Cine, S, Georgia (7.0)
7. Leon O'Neal Jr., S, Texas A&M (7.0)
8. JT Woods, S, Baylor (6.7)
9. Bubba Bolden, S, Miami (6.5)
10. Smoke Monday, S, Auburn (6.4)
11. Nick Cross, S, Maryland (6.1)
12. MarkQuese Bell, S, Florida A&M (6.0)
13. Verone McKinley III, S, Oregon (5.7)
14. Reed Blankenship, S, Middle Tennessee State (5.7)
15. Kolby Harvell-Peel, S, Oklahoma State (5.6)