Lakers News: Rob Pelinka Reveals How He Found out LeBron James Was Joining LA

Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images

Los Angeles Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka is never going to forget the moment he found out LeBron James was joining his team.

"The text just said 'Congrats,' and it had balloons," Pelinka said of the message he received from James' agent, per Mike Bresnahan of Spectrum SportsNet. "It was one of those moments in life you'll never ever forget."

Pelinka was present Monday when Klutch Sports Group tweeted a picture of James inking his four-year deal with the team:

It is no wonder the moment was so memorable for Pelinka considering it marked the realization of his team landing arguably the greatest player in NBA history. James is a three-time champion and four-time MVP who has been to the last eight NBA Finals as a member of the Cleveland Cavaliers and Miami Heat.

Los Angeles already had a young core in place with Lonzo Ball, Kyle Kuzma and Brandon Ingram, but James gives it the ultimate building block who figures to lead the team to the playoffs for the first time since the 2012-13 season.