Thunder to Become 1st Team in NBA History to Top $300M in Salary and Luxury Tax

Thunder to Become 1st Team in NBA History to Top $300M in Salary and Luxury TaxJuly 4, 2018
Rocky Widner/Getty Images
The Oklahoma City Thunder agreed Tuesday to a one-year deal with Raymond Felton, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, which will push the franchise into uncharted financial territory.
Bobby Marks of ESPN noted the Thunder will be the first team in NBA history to hit $300 million between the team payroll and luxury-tax bill:
Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42
Oklahoma City crosses an historic threshold as the first $300M team in salary and projected luxury tax with the Raymond Felton signing. The Thunder now have a tax bill of $150M.
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.
Report: Thunder, Felton Re-Up on 1-Yr Min