Thunder to Become 1st Team in NBA History to Top $300M in Salary and Luxury Tax

The Oklahoma City Thunder agreed Tuesday to a one-year deal with Raymond Felton, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, which will push the franchise into uncharted financial territory.

Bobby Marks of ESPN noted the Thunder will be the first team in NBA history to hit $300 million between the team payroll and luxury-tax bill:

