Stephen A. Smith: Kawhi Leonard Might Sit Out Next Season If He's Not Traded

Eric Gay/Associated Press

Klutch Sports Group announced Sunday that LeBron James will be a Laker.

Kawhi Leonard may be preparing to pull out all the stops to join him.

Stephen A. Smith of ESPN reported league executives have speculated that Leonard may consider sitting out the entire 2018-19 season if the San Antonio Spurs do not acquiesce to his demand of a trade to Los Angeles.

Per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Leonard, 27, has persisted in his request to be traded from the Spurs after having a falling-out with the organization over the last year. He can become a free agent in 2019, which has forced the Spurs to seriously contemplate moving on from their disgruntled star.

The Lakers would be able to sign Leonard outright next summer but would likely prefer a trade now to open their title window. It's unlikely the Lakers are willing to bid against themselves, so the type of trade package they're ultimately willing to give up remains to be seen.

The Lakers failed in their attempts to trade for Paul George last summer, but Wojnarowski (h/t the Los Angeles Times) reported he still wanted to sign with them in free agency. The Oklahoma City Thunder, however, bet on their culture, traded for George and won. George, who was once considered a mortal lock to be a Laker, is planning to sign a new contract with the Thunder once the moratorium ends.

Given the fact James committed without a guarantee of a second star, it's clear the Lakers do not want to miss out again. The overwhelming odds should be on Leonard being a Laker next year.

James does not make these types of major moves without some forethought. When he left Miami in 2014, Kevin Love's arrival in Cleveland was a foregone conclusion. It was all just a matter of when and how it was going to happen.

The Lakers having LeBron in tow now at least puts them in a position of power. And if these executives prove correct, Leonard is willing to do whatever it takes to chase titles with LeBron in L.A.