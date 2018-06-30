Paul George Rumors: Star Could Stay with Thunder on 2- or 3-Year Contract

Sue Ogrocki/Associated Press

Paul George signing with the Los Angeles Lakers this summer has long been viewed as an inevitability, but on the eve of free agency, it appears as though there is a real possibility he remains in OKC.

According to Marc Stein of the New York Times, George is "strongly considering signing a two- or three-year deal to stay with the Oklahoma City Thunder."

It was just last summer that the California native told the Indiana Pacers he would not sign an extension with them because he would prefer to play for his hometown Los Angeles Lakers. While some teams may have been hesitant to pull the trigger on a trade knowing he could be just a one-year rental, Oklahoma City boldly took a chance on him.

Not only that, but the team also added 10-time All-Star Carmelo Anthony as well.

George averaged 21.9 points, 5.7 rebounds and 3.3 assists in his first season with the Thunder. While he enjoyed individual success, the team had to battle all season for a playoff spot and was bounced out of the first round by the Utah Jazz.

That disappointing exit put a wrench in Russell Westbrook's recruiting pitch to his All-Star teammate:

The Thunder didn't win a championship in the first season of the "OK3," but perhaps George feels an obligation to try to take care of unfinished business. After all, Westbrook signed an extension just before last season, and Carmelo Anthony exercised his 2018-19 option (of course, he had nearly 28 million reasons to do so).

George revealed in a SportsCenter special that his top priority is winning a championship, and his agent also noted how impressed he and his client were with the Thunder's willingness to go all-in by trading for the forward, not knowing what his future held:

Free agency gets underway at midnight ET on Sunday, so George's decision will be revealed soon enough.