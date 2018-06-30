Warriors Rumors: Golden State Plans to Explore DeAndre Jordan in Free Agency

Michael Owen Baker/Associated Press

The Dallas Mavericks are expected to make a strong push to sign free-agent center DeAndre Jordan, but the defending champions are also reportedly pondering a pitch to the former Los Angeles Clippers big man.

According to a Friday report by the New York Times' Marc Stein, the Golden State Warriors "intend to at least explore their free-agent chances" with Jordan.

Stein noted Jordan is "close pals" with Kevin Durant and a former client of Warriors general manager Bob Myers.

If there's a potential hang-up, it's that the Warriors' offer to Jordan will start at the taxpayer mid-level exception of $5.3 million. Factor in luxury-tax payments, and that signing would cost the Warriors roughly $27 million next season, per Stein.

This isn't the first time Golden State has been interested in Jordan.

In 2011, the Dubs signed Jordan—then a restricted free agent—to a four-year, $43 million offer sheet that the Clippers matched.

Golden State, though, is expected to have serious competition from the Mavericks for Jordan's services this time around.

Shortly after Jordan opted out of his deal Friday, Stein reported the Mavericks—who can open up as much as $30 million in cap space—are expected to make Jordan their "top target" once the new league year begins at 12:01 a.m. ET on Sunday.

Jordan, a three-time All-NBA selection, averaged 12.0 points, 15.2 rebounds and 0.9 blocks per game last season with the Clippers.