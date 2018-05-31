Lakers Rumors: Latest Buzz on Paul George, Julius Randle and More

Sue Ogrocki/Associated Press

Stay patient, Los Angeles Lakers fans.

The attention of the entire basketball world will be on your team sooner than you know.

Sure, there's an NBA Finals to play out first, then 60 prospects to pair with employers on draft night. But then, optimism should roll through the Hollywood Hills as free agency opens with the purple and gold sporting a pair of max-contract slots waiting for the right superstars to fill them.

This could be the Summer of the Lakers if everything breaks right.

Given this offseason's importance, it's little surprise that the rumor mill continues delivering interesting plotlines.

Paul George Adds a Suitor

Between Paul George's long-discussed connection to Los Angeles and the fact he just spent a season with the Oklahoma City Thunder, it's been easy to forget those aren't the only teams who could sign him.

The Houston Rockets will apparently be the Lakers' adversaries in more free-agent pursuits than one. In addition to their expected interest in LeBron James, the Rockets also plan to chase PG-13.

"With the offseason approaching, the Rockets will once again be aggressive in free agency, targeting James or George," two league sources told Rockets Wire's Kelly Ilko.

Houston can't place a bid on either without jumping through some financial hoops first. The Rockets already have at least $77.6 million committed to next season's payroll despite having more than half their roster unsigned.

But it's dangerous to ever assume a daring strategy is out of reach for Rockets general manager Daryl Morey. Who foresaw the Chris Paul addition last summer? Or, for that matter, the late October trade for James Harden in 2012?

It should surprise no one George will have multiple suitors. He's a three-time All-Defensive team selection with career averages of 18.6 points and 37.6 percent three-point shooting.

It's important to note the headline for Ilko's piece still has the Lakers as the favorites for George. But this is a reminder that the California native isn't a guaranteed Laker until he puts pen to paper.

Julius Randle Not Atop Mavs' Wish List?

Reed Saxon/Associated Press

Julius Randle is a 23-year-old former No. 7 pick who just enjoyed his best season in points (16.1), field-goal shooting percentage (55.8) and player efficiency rating (19.9).

His statistical profile should seemingly appeal to all suitors, even if he's trapped in the thorns of restricted free agency.

The Dallas Mavericks are one of this summer's few shoppers with financial flexibility and a desire to win sooner rather than later. They've also been looking to fill a frontcourt void ever since they let Tyson Chandler walk.

All of this makes Randle look like a natural target, and that's before accounting for his Plano, Texas, roots. Multiple league sources recently told The Ringer's Kevin O'Connor that Randle was one of three free-agent bigs the Mavs were expected to pursue.

A recent report suggested Randle might be more of a backup option in Dallas.

"Julius Randle might end up being a Dallas target, but I'm told the Mavs are aiming 'much higher' than that," Mike Fisher wrote for 247Sports.

Randle recently expressed a desire to sign with a playoff contender, so perhaps he'd also be aiming higher than the 58-loss Mavericks. Randle's return to Los Angeles still seems entirely possible, though perhaps dependent on how the Lakers' other pursuits play out.

L.A.'s front office recently described having mutual interest with Randle, per Tania Ganguli of the Los Angeles Times, but Randle's agent said it was unclear how much the Lakers want to get something done.

LiAngelo a Long Shot at All Levels?

LiAngelo Ball, younger brother of Lakers point guard Lonzo and middle son of carnival barker LaVar, recently had a predraft workout with the Lakers.

He seemed pleased with the results.

"I thought I did good," Ball said, per ESPN's Ohm Youngmisuk. "It was a good workout. I showed that I can knock down shots, get some wins within the two-on-twos and three-on-threes. Just show that I can play the game."

Based on reports from Marc Stein of the New York Times and ESPN's Ramona Shelburne, it may not have gone as well as Ball needed it to:

This shouldn't be surprising.

We've heard for a while Ball isn't a legitimate NBA prospect. He didn't make the top 100 big board at SI.com, ESPN, NBADraft.net or Basketball Insiders.

This might be smart on the Lakers' part, then, to not let the relationships with his family members warp their perception of his potential.

Unless otherwise indicated, all stats are from Basketball Reference or NBA.com.