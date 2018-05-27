Teddy Bridgewater Trade Rumors: Jets QB's Value 'Trending Upward'

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistMay 27, 2018

New York Jets quarterback Teddy Bridgewater throws during practice at the NFL football team's training camp in Florham Park, N.J., Tuesday, May 22, 2018. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Seth Wenig/Associated Press

New York Jets quarterback Teddy Bridgewater "generated a legitimate buzz" with his strong play during the first week of the team's organized team activities and could be a strong trade chip before the season, according to Rich Cimini of ESPN.com.

Per that report: "When they made a one-year, low-cost investment in Bridgewater, they did so with the belief that he could be flipped for a draft pick under the right circumstances. That's still on the table; his trade value is trending upward."

               

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Julio Makes It Clear He's a 'Falcon Forever'

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Julio Makes It Clear He's a 'Falcon Forever'

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report

    Peppers Expecting Better Things in 2nd Season

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Peppers Expecting Better Things in 2nd Season

    Josh Alper
    via ProFootballTalk

    HOFer Dickerson on Anthem Rule: 'You Can't Please Everybody'

    NFL logo
    NFL

    HOFer Dickerson on Anthem Rule: 'You Can't Please Everybody'

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report

    Minicamp Roundup: Giant Changes Coming to NY

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Minicamp Roundup: Giant Changes Coming to NY

    Brent Sobleski
    via Bleacher Report