Teddy Bridgewater Trade Rumors: Jets QB's Value 'Trending Upward'

New York Jets quarterback Teddy Bridgewater "generated a legitimate buzz" with his strong play during the first week of the team's organized team activities and could be a strong trade chip before the season, according to Rich Cimini of ESPN.com.

Per that report: "When they made a one-year, low-cost investment in Bridgewater, they did so with the belief that he could be flipped for a draft pick under the right circumstances. That's still on the table; his trade value is trending upward."

