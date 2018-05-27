Steve Kerr Operating Under Assumption Andre Iguodala Won't Play in Game 7

Noah Graham/Getty Images

Andre Iguodala has missed the last three games of the 2018 Western Conference Finals since suffering a left lateral leg contusion in Game 3, and as the series heads to Game 7, Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr isn't holding his breath that the former NBA Finals MVP will suit up.

After Saturday night's 115-86 victory over the Houston Rockets in Game 6, Kerr revealed that he doesn't envision having Iguodala active Monday, via Sports Illustrated's Ben Golliver: "We're operating under the assumption that he will not play."

There's no denying Golden State has felt Iguodala's absence against Houston. The Warriors held a 2-1 series lead with the fifth member of the famed "Hamptons 5" on the court, and they lost their first two games without him before winning Game 6 to stave off elimination.

Without Iguodala available, Kerr has had to work with a different lineup and rotation. Third-year forward Kevon Looney—who had just four starts this season and eight in his career heading into the playoffs—has started all three games in place of Iguodala. He has a plus-minus ratio of positive-10 the last three games.

Iguodala has averaged 7.9 points (on 47.9 percent shooting), 4.9 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game this postseason. And his defense has been great, as usual.



Nobody is going to feel bad for a team that still features Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green. Not to mention the fact that Houston played Game 6 without All-Star point guard Chris Paul (hamstring) and could be without him again on Monday.

Golden State still has two days to evaluate Iguodala, but unless something drastic happens in the recovery process, it does not appear as though the Rockets will have to worry about the veteran forward.