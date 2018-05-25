LeBron James Passes Karl Malone for 6th on All-Time Playoff Rebounding List

Tony Dejak/Associated Press

Cleveland Cavaliers superstar LeBron James now sits sixth on the all-time NBA playoff rebounding list after passing Utah Jazz legend Karl Malone during Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Boston Celtics on Friday night at Quicken Loans Arena.

The NBA noted James will need to overtake Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to move into the top five, though that accomplishment is more than 400 boards away:

