LeBron James Passes Karl Malone for 6th on All-Time Playoff Rebounding List

LeBron James Passes Karl Malone for 6th on All-Time Playoff Rebounding ListMay 26, 2018
Cleveland Cavaliers superstar LeBron James now sits sixth on the all-time NBA playoff rebounding list after passing Utah Jazz legend Karl Malone during Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Boston Celtics on Friday night at Quicken Loans Arena.
The NBA noted James will need to overtake Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to move into the top five, though that accomplishment is more than 400 boards away:
NBA @NBA
Congrats to @KingJames of the @cavs for moving up to 6th on the #NBAPlayoffs REBOUNDS list! #ThisIsWhyWePlay #WhateverItTakes https://t.co/xsRnOVgjRL
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.
Tristan: It's Win or 'Go to Cancun' for Cavs in Game 6