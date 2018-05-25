LeBron James Passes Karl Malone for 6th on All-Time Playoff Rebounding List

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistMay 26, 2018

Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James walks off the court after hitting the game winning shot to defeat the Toronto Raptors 105-103 in Game 3 of an NBA basketball second-round playoff series, Saturday, May 5, 2018, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Tony Dejak/Associated Press

Cleveland Cavaliers superstar LeBron James now sits sixth on the all-time NBA playoff rebounding list after passing Utah Jazz legend Karl Malone during Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Boston Celtics on Friday night at Quicken Loans Arena.

The NBA noted James will need to overtake Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to move into the top five, though that accomplishment is more than 400 boards away:

                 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

