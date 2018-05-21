Kevin Durant on If Warriors Like Stephen Curry Cursing on Court: 'F--k Yeah'

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

Golden State Warriors star Kevin Durant is a fan of teammate Stephen Curry using head-turning language to fire up himself and the team.

As Ben Golliver of Sports Illustrated shared in a (NSFW) clip, Durant made it clear the rest of the Warriors enjoy when the two-time MVP swears:

Curry unleashed a "This is my f--king house" to the Warriors fans at Oracle Arena during Sunday's 126-85 victory over the Houston Rockets in Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals in the middle of a blistering third quarter. He poured in 18 of his 35 points during the third and helped Golden State seize firm control of the contest.

Durant may have enjoyed it, but Curry's mother, Sonya Curry, let her son know what she thought of the language.

"She already sent me two home videos, showing me the clip and playing it back," Curry said, per Chris Haynes of ESPN.com. "She was telling me how I need to wash my mouth out, saying to wash it out with soap. It's a message I've heard before."

He will have the chance to remind the Rockets who owns Oracle Arena yet again during Tuesday's Game 4.