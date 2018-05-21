Report: Tom Brady Won't Attend Patriots OTAs Monday

Chris O'Meara/Associated Press

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady reportedly won't be in attendance for the team's voluntary organized team activities Monday, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL.com.

He isn't the only player whose OTA status remains up in the air:

It's unclear exactly why Brady is skipping OTAs, but it may be a statement of some sort:

Ben Volin of the Boston Globe called Brady's absence "glaring," while Jeff Howe of The Athletic wrote: "The reigning MVP, who turns 41 in August and has two seasons remaining on his contract, has been open to the idea of reworking his deal, and it appears he'd like the team to make the first move with those discussions."

There is also the matter of the reported rift between head coach Bill Belichick and Brady’s trainer, Alex Guerrero, with ESPN's Seth Wickersham reporting in January that Belichick no longer allows Guerrero on the sidelines or at team headquarters. Per that report, many Patriots players became torn on who to train with: Guerrero, who is Brady's guy, or the team's in-house training staff.

It's also fair to note that Brady's training regiment will be different than a 22-year-old rookie's training regiment.

As Howe wrote: "Brady has also publicly stated his desire to recharge in a different way this offseason. He has pointed toward the growing age of his family and a desire to spend additional time with them outside of the regular season's rigid demands."

It's possible Brady is looking to extend his offseason as long as possible to reduce wear and tear.

Certainly, he has managed his health well later in his career, and he was elite in 2017. He threw for 4,577 yards, 32 touchdowns and eight interceptions while leading the Patriots to the Super Bowl. While the Pats lost to the Philadelphia Eagles, it wasn't Brady's fault, as he threw for 505 yard and three touchdowns.

Even in his 40s, Brady remains arguably the top quarterback in football. Whether he's making a point by skipping OTAs or simply wants more time off to allow his body to recover, staying on the same page as Brady remains key for the Patriots this offseason.