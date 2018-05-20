NBA Playoffs 2018: Preview, Prediction and Viewing Info for Sunday's Action

David J. Phillip/Associated Press

The media has developed a moderate concern for an NBA superstar who hasn't performed on par with expectations through two Western Conference Finals matchups.

Is it time to worry about Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry or have the Houston Rockets put together a solid game plan to wear him down?

Aside from 2-of-13 shooting from three-point land, you wouldn't notice anything different about Curry's game looking at the boxscore. For those tuning into the contests, it's clear he's struggling, particularly on the defensive end.

NBA Hall of Famer Grant Hill broke down a few plays to illustrate how James Harden and Chris Paul took advantage on defensive switches:

In the bigger picture, the Warriors can't blame their Game 2 loss on a handful of defensive lapses. Kevin Durant and Curry finished as the only two players on the team to reach double figures in scoring for the previous outing.

Who's due for a big game Sunday? How will Golden State respond to a 22-point road loss? The information below provides details for those planning to tune in on the action.

Game 3 Viewing Info

Date: Sunday at 8:00 p.m. ET

Where: Oracle Arena, Oakland, CA

TV: TNT

Live Stream: TNT Overdrive

Game 3 Preview

Leading up to Game 3, Curry has probably answered more questions about his knee than what the Rockets did to isolate him on the court.

The Undefeated's Marc J. Spears couldn't extract anything noteworthy from the Warriors guard Thursday. "I feel good. I feel good,” Curry told The Undefeated. “It’s something that you can’t shake off because of how recent the injury was. But I’m out there. I feel great, and I’m not worried about anything with my knee. I keep saying the same thing. I feel good.”

Curry missed several games at the end of the year, the entire first round of the postseason and Game 1 of the semifinals recovering from a Grade 2 MCL sprain. It's expected the media would point to the injury as a contributing factor in his defensive lapses.

Secondly, it’s not a good look when you hit the floor twice in two games on a crossover:

For now, Harden and Paul will take Curry in an isolation switch 100 percent of the time. The five-time All-Star isn't showing his usual quickness, and as noted, he's been sliding on skates as a defender. Expect to see Houston's backcourt continue to dribble and drive in attack mode for Game 3.

Game 3 Prediction

Over the past few days, the spotlight has been on Curry, but Draymond Green and Klay Thompson also went into a shell offensively, combining for just 14 points in Game 2.

In fact, Green has been conservative on the offensive end throughout the series. He's only attempted five shots in each of the first two contests, which is a single-game low for the current postseason.

The three-time All-Star can impact the game in a variety of ways, but head coach Steve Kerr may encourage him to aggressively look for his scoring rhythm.

The Rockets should continue to test their range from beyond the arc. Golden State must come close to or match Houston's output from three-point territory.

Curry can't magically snap his fingers and become a better defender, but the Warriors can compensate for defensive inefficiencies with their usual plan—space the floor and take open jump shots.

Durant has put together a stellar postseason through 12 games, averaging 29.6 points per contest. Expect Thompson and Green to add significant contributions in the scoring column to propel Golden State to victory and a 2-1 series lead.

Prediction: Warriors 114, Rockets 108