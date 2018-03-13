Jordy Nelson Rumors: WR Interested in Joining Patriots, Raiders After Release

Mike Roemer/Associated Press

Jordy Nelson may be catching passes from Tom Brady in the near future.

After the Green Bay Packers announced they released the veteran wide receiver Tuesday, Jordan Schultz of Yahoo Sports reported Nelson was "targeting" the New England Patriots as a possible destination and "knew he was being released."

What's more, Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal noted Nelson will visit the Oakland Raiders.

According to Jason Wilde of ESPN, Green Bay made an offer for Nelson but it was "at a significantly lower salary than he was slated to make."

Nelson will be 33 years old in May and is coming off a disappointing season from a production standpoint. He tallied just 53 catches for 482 yards and six touchdowns for the Packers in a season that saw quarterback Aaron Rodgers limited to a mere seven games because of his broken collarbone.

However, Nelson—who missed the 2015 campaign because of a torn ACL—isn't too far removed from dominant totals and could theoretically return to form playing alongside Brady or Derek Carr.

He posted 1,519 receiving yards and 13 touchdowns in 2014 and 1,257 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns in 2016 as one of the best receivers in the league for those respective seasons.

Nelson also wouldn't be expected to shoulder the load as a No. 1 receiver on either the Patriots or Raiders, which would create a number of situations where he would find himself facing single coverage. The Raiders have Amari Cooper and Michael Crabtree, while the Patriots have Brandin Cooks, Julian Edelman and Chris Hogan (plus tight end Rob Gronkowski).

Nelson could also slide into the vacated role left behind by Danny Amendola in New England, considering NFL Network's Dan Hellie reported he is expected to sign with the Miami Dolphins.