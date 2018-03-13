Raiders Rumors: Latest Buzz on Malcolm Butler and More 2018 Free-Agent Targets

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

A new era is set to begin for the Oakland Raiders in 2018 with the return of Jon Gruden as head coach. His first order of business will be to fill out his roster with free agents so the team will be in a better position to improve on last season's disappointing 6-10 stretch.

The Raiders have already taken steps to retool what they are going to look like next season. They announced offensive tackle Marshall Newhouse and cornerback Sean Smith were released Monday.

Oakland has nearly $25.4 million in available cap space to use for free agents, per Over the Cap.

Prior to the official start of free agency Wednesday, here are the latest rumors for what the Raiders want to do with that money they have available.

Raiders Searching for CBs

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

In one of the least surprising developments for any team this offseason, the Raiders have their sights set on addressing the secondary.

Tony Pauline of DraftAnalyst.com reported during the NFL Scouting Combine last month that Trumaine Johnson was going to be Oakland's top priority this offseason.

However, Michael Giardi of NBC Sports Boston noted on Monday the Raiders have shown interest in Malcolm Butler.

Per Spotrac's estimated market value, Butler's average annual salary on his next contract could be in the $13 million range. Johnson's average salary is estimated at $13.6 million.

By Pro Football Focus metrics, Butler has been hit-or-miss throughout his four-year NFL career:

Butler is also doing some image repair for himself this offseason after being benched by New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick in Super Bowl LII.

Pro Football Focus' Michael Renner noted Johnson allowed the fifth-most receiving yards (759) among all cornerbacks last season, including four different games with at least 79 yards given up.

Even with those flaws for Butler and Johnson, the Raiders would certainly get an upgrade if they are able to sign either one.

Oakland's defense had the fewest interceptions (five) and second-highest opponent completion percentage (68.1) in 2017. It's an area the team has to address with at least one new starter in the secondary. Johnson and Butler are the best cornerbacks in this year's class, and excellent fits for what Gruden needs.

Oakland Interested in Muhammad Wilkerson

Bill Kostroun/Associated Press

Another reason Oakland's defense struggled last season was due to a lack of consistent pressure on the opposing quarterback.

Khalil Mack and Bruce Irvin combined for 18.5 sacks. The rest of the defense had a total of 12.5 sacks, and their 31 total sacks were tied with the Kansas City Chiefs for 24th in the NFL.

Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Raiders have interest in Muhammad Wilkerson to upgrade their defensive line.

Schefter's report came after ESPN's Josina Anderson noted Wilkerson told her he was visiting the Chiefs on Sunday.

Wilkerson did have a bounce-back season for the New York Jets in 2017. Pro Football Focus' John Gatta noted the 28-year-old had an overall grade of 79.8 last season, an improvement of 30.3 points from 2016.

Since recording a career-high 12 sacks in 2015, Wilkerson has just eight over the past two seasons combined. He would give the Raiders more versatility up front with the ability to play on the interior or on the edge.

The Raiders need more athleticism in the trenches to ease the burden on Mack and Irvin. Wilkerson hasn't played up to his potential over the past two seasons, but a change of scenery to a team that has legitimate playoff aspirations could be the thing to get him back on track.