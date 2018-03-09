Michael Carter-Williams out for Season with Shoulder Injury; Will Have Surgery

Nick Wass/Associated Press

Charlotte Hornets guard Michael Carter-Williams will miss the remainder of the season with a shoulder injury.

Per an official announcement from the Hornets, Carter-Williams will have surgery to repair a posterior labral tear in his left shoulder.

Carter-Williams suffered the injury during the Hornets' March 4 loss against the Toronto Raptors. He did return to the game in the third quarter, but an MRI confirmed surgery was necessary.

In 52 games this season, Carter-Williams is averaging a career-low 4.6 points per game and shooting a career-worst 33.2 percent from the field.

The Hornets dropped to 28-38 after Thursday's 125-111 loss to the Brooklyn Nets. They are 6.5 games behind the Milwaukee Bucks for the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.

With Carter-Williams out for the rest of the season, the Hornets can turn to rookie Malik Monk and Julyan Stone off the bench behind Kemba Walker.