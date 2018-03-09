Michael Carter-Williams out for Season with Shoulder Injury; Will Have Surgery

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistMarch 9, 2018

Charlotte Hornets guard Michael Carter-Williams (10) dribbles the ball during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Washington Wizards, Friday, Feb. 23, 2018, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Nick Wass/Associated Press

Charlotte Hornets guard Michael Carter-Williams will miss the remainder of the season with a shoulder injury. 

Per an official announcement from the Hornets, Carter-Williams will have surgery to repair a posterior labral tear in his left shoulder.

Carter-Williams suffered the injury during the Hornets' March 4 loss against the Toronto Raptors. He did return to the game in the third quarter, but an MRI confirmed surgery was necessary. 

In 52 games this season, Carter-Williams is averaging a career-low 4.6 points per game and shooting a career-worst 33.2 percent from the field. 

The Hornets dropped to 28-38 after Thursday's 125-111 loss to the Brooklyn Nets. They are 6.5 games behind the Milwaukee Bucks for the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference. 

With Carter-Williams out for the rest of the season, the Hornets can turn to rookie Malik Monk and Julyan Stone off the bench behind Kemba Walker. 

Related

    Whiteside on Embiid: 'Another Dude...He Just Talks More'

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Whiteside on Embiid: 'Another Dude...He Just Talks More'

    Christy Cabrera Chirinos
    via Sun-Sentinel.com

    Jaylen Brown in Concussion Protocol

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Jaylen Brown in Concussion Protocol

    Alec Nathan
    via Bleacher Report

    Silver Has 'No Issue' with NCAA Paying College Athletes

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Silver Has 'No Issue' with NCAA Paying College Athletes

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    Is Kemba Walker Willing to Ride Out Another Rebuild?

    Charlotte Hornets logo
    Charlotte Hornets

    Is Kemba Walker Willing to Ride Out Another Rebuild?

    charlotteobserver
    via charlotteobserver