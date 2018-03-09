Doug Martin Rumors: Raiders to Target Free-Agent RB After Jon Gruden Meeting

Jason Behnken/Associated Press

The Oakland Raiders are reportedly expected to target Doug Martin in free agency after a face-to-face meeting between the running back and new Raiders head coach Jon Gruden.

On Friday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported Gruden came away from the discussion with Martin "impressed with him as a person."

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers released the 29-year-old rusher last month after six years with the organization. The Bucs selected him in the first round of the 2012 draft.

Martin is coming off back-to-back lackluster seasons where he failed to crack three yards per carry. He's checked in below four yards per attempt, which is typically the baseline for average production, in four of his six seasons at the professional level.

The Boise State product did enjoy strong campaigns in both 2012 and 2015, though. He put up over 1,400 rushing yards in both years and scored 19 total touchdowns.

When healthy, Martin fits the smash-mouth mold Gruden is looking to implement in Oakland. His willingness to run between the tackles earned him the nickname "Muscle Hamster."

The Raiders coach, who previously led the staff from 1998 through 2001, told S.L. Price of Sports Illustrated last month he's already spoken with Raiders starting running back Marshawn Lynch about embracing the physical philosophy right away next season.

"We need the real deal," Gruden said. "If you're going to put those letters on the back of your jersey, man, you've got to back it up, Marshawn—right? We don't need another back, we need a feature back."

While Martin's numbers have lagged over the past two years, which also included a four-game suspension for a violation of the league's drug policy, the Raiders could be a team where he'd fit right in and get back on track.