Case Keenum Rumors: Broncos Interested in QB as Possible Plan B

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

The Denver Broncos appear to be targeting Kirk Cousins as their top quarterback option, but if they miss out on the former Pro Bowler, Case Keenum could be a plan B for them.

Mike Klis of 9News.com suggested Wednesday that Denver may be interested in the Minnesota Vikings quarterback. However, Klis also noted the team does not appear to have fully decided on who it will pursue if it fails to sign Cousins.

In 2017, Keenum stepped up with Teddy Bridgewater and Sam Bradford sidelined due to injuries. He had the best season of his six-year career, completing 67.7 percent of his passes while throwing for 3,547 yards and 22 touchdowns. He also led the Minnesota Vikings to an appearance in the NFC Championship Game.

Broncos linebacker Von Miller has made it no secret that he wants Cousins under center in Denver. On Wednesday, the Super Bowl 50 MVP said on ESPN's First Take that the team would be instant championship contenders with the soon-to-be-former Washington Redskins quarterback. The only question is whether the Broncos will break the bank for Cousins.

If they don't or Cousins chooses a different team, Denver will still have options to address the quarterback position. Keenum, Bradford, Bridgewater and A.J. McCarron are among the passers who will be on the market. If none of those seem like good fits, the team could opt to draft a quarterback with the fifth overall pick.

The 2017 campaign was a breakout season for Keenum. He had failed to solidify himself as an NFL starter during his time with either the Houston Texans or the St. Louis/Los Angeles Rams. But one magical season has put him among the top available quarterbacks in this year's free-agent class.

Keenum doesn't have the track record Cousins does in terms of stats, but he does have the edge in regards to taking a team deep into the postseason. Cousins has not won a playoff game in his six-year career.

Denver will soon find itself trying to land a quarterback. Cousins appears to be the team's priority, but if that doesn't happen, perhaps Keenum could bring some stability to the position.