Michael Bennett Trade Rumors: Falcons Discussing Possible Deal with Seahawks

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

The Atlanta Falcons have discussed acquiring defensive end Michael Bennett in a trade with the Seattle Seahawks, ESPN.com's Vaughn McClure reported Sunday.

ESPN.com's Brady Henderson reported Friday the Seahawks were willing to deal Bennett. Seattle general manager John Schneider said the team is "just open to anything," per the News Tribune's Gregg Bell.

The Falcons are smart to at least explore a deal. Adrian Clayborn will be a free agent when the new league year starts March 14, so Atlanta may need to find a replacement this offseason. Clayborn led the team in sacks with 9.5 in 2017; no other player had more than 6.0.

The Falcons tied for 13th in team sacks (39) and ranked 16th in adjusted sack rate, per Football Outsiders. Even if Takkarist McKinley improves in his second season, there would be a big hole along the Falcons defensive line if Clayborn departs.

In that case, Bennett, who reached his third straight Pro Bowl in 2017, would have the chance to make an immediate impact in Atlanta, which will have aspirations of returning to the Super Bowl in 2018.

According to Fox Sports' Peter Schrager, the Los Angeles Rams agreed Friday to trade Robert Quinn to the Miami Dolphins for a 2018 fourth-round pick and a sixth-round pick swap. Bennett, 32, is five years older than Quinn, so the price to acquire him may be less than that.

Financial factors could, however, be a hurdle for Atlanta. Bennett is set to count nearly $8.4 million against the salary cap, per Spotrac. Though the Falcons could absorb his contract without making any moves, he would eat a big chunk of the team's $14.7 million in projected cap space, per Over the Cap.