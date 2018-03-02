LeBron James Touts 'Young King' Ben Simmons on Instagram After 76ers Beat Cavs

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistMarch 2, 2018

CLEVELAND, OH - MARCH 1: Ben Simmons #25 of the Philadelphia 76ers and LeBron James #23 of the Cleveland Cavaliers react to a play during the game on March 1, 2018 at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2018 NBAE (Photo by Jeff Haynes/NBAE via Getty Images)
Jeff Haynes/Getty Images

Cleveland Cavaliers star LeBron James had words of praise for Philadelphia 76ers rookie Ben Simmons after Philadelphia's 108-97 victory at Quicken Loans Arena on Thursday.

"I told y'all a while back that my young King was next in line!" James wrote in an Instagram caption. "Getting better and better every night out! Tonight another example of that."

Simmons finished the game with 18 points, nine rebounds and eight assists.

Sixers big man Joel Embiid appeared to use social media to lobby James to sign with the Sixers this summer before adding, "It's not what y'all think":

James' agent, Rich Paul, also represents Simmons, which has helped the two form a relationship away from the court. They've worked out together in the offseason, and James tweeted out an All-Star vote for Simmons in January.

USA Today's Jeff Zillgitt reported in November there was a growing belief the 76ers will try to sign James when he becomes a free agent. The opportunity to team up with young stars such as Simmons and Embiid could be enticing for the four-time MVP when the time comes to get a new contract, which could be this offseason if James exercises his opt-out clause.    

