LeBron James Will Average Triple-Double in Single Month for 1st Time in Career

Cleveland Cavaliers star LeBron James is hitting his stride as the 2017-18 campaign approaches the stretch run.

Thanks to his production in the first three quarters of Tuesday's game against the Brooklyn Nets (23 points, eight assists and seven rebounds), James ensured he will average a triple-double for the month of February. Yahoo Sports NBA reported the news and noted it is the first time in James' 15 seasons he has done so, while Fox Sports Ohio passed along some of the statistical dominance by Cleveland's leader:

James has always been a dominant scorer who can also facilitate and contribute on the boards, but he has taken on even more statistical responsibility following Cleveland's dramatic reshaping of its roster early this month.

The Cavaliers traded Isaiah Thomas, Jae Crowder, Dwyane Wade, Iman Shumpert, Derrick Rose and Channing Frye and added George Hill, Rodney Hood, Jordan Clarkson and Larry Nance Jr. While all four additions bring something to the table, they also have to play on a new team in the middle of a playoff race.

In the aftermath, James has stuffed the stat sheet for a team that is looking to hold off the Washington Wizards, Indiana Pacers, Milwaukee Bucks and Philadelphia 76ers in the race for the Eastern Conference's No. 3 seed.

He notched a triple-double against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Feb. 7, the day before the trades, and two more against the Atlanta Hawks and Memphis Grizzlies on Feb. 9 and Friday. When he didn't, he still compiled enough rebounds and assists to keep his monthly averages in double digits.

There is no questioning James' basketball resume: He's a three-time champion, four-time league MVP and three-time NBA Finals MVP, and Tuesday, he added another item to his list of accomplishments.

If he continues to stack up triple-doubles into the postseason, it will be difficult for the rest of the Eastern Conference to prevent Cleveland from reaching its fourth straight NBA Finals.