Paul Pierce Talks Ray Allen Missing Celtics Jersey Retirement Ceremony

Paul Pierce isn't holding ill will toward Ray Allen for skipping his jersey retirement ceremony Sunday.

Appearing on Monday's edition of ESPN's The Jump, Pierce said he wasn't angry with Allen and joked he was more annoyed former Boston Celtics swingman and current free agent Tony Allen didn't show up.

"I'm more upset that the other Allen wasn't there—Tony Allen. Our young guy," Pierce said while also mentioning Glen Davis' absence, per For The Win's Andrew Joseph. "These are guys that I talk to every week. I'm more upset at the other Allen because he was just waived. He's at home. He could have been here.

"A lot of guys weren't there, and he [Ray Allen] lives, where, in Miami? To each his own, but I have no problem with that."

While neither Allen was in attendance, former Celtics head coach Doc Rivers, Kevin Garnett and Rajon Rondo all came to TD Garden for Pierce's big day:

Allen, though, was on the golf course with comedian George Lopez:

Garnett, Pierce, Allen and Rondo helped lead the Celtics to a title in 2008 and another NBA Finals appearance in 2010. However, a rift developed in 2012 when Allen linked up with LeBron James, Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh with the Miami Heat to chase more rings.

"I was initially hurt by the whole way everything went down," Pierce said on TNT's Area 21 last May (via SB Nation's Kristian Winfield). "... I just figured if it was me leaving, I would have [called each player and said] 'this is what I've been thinking about.' That's what I was hurt by when Ray didn't at least give us a heads up about it. And then, to go to the team [that we were competing against]. I think I would have took it better if he just talked to us about it."

That said, the two appear to have patched things up.

In September, Pierce posted a photo with Allen on Instagram and wrote, "Time to get the band back together #burythehatchet...no matter what happen we all formed a special bond that can never b broken #onceacelticalwaysaceltic."