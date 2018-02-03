Avery Bradley Trade Rumors: Thunder Interested in Dealing for SG

Paul Sancya/Associated Press

Avery Bradley is a popular figure leading up to the NBA's Feb. 8 trade deadline, with the Oklahoma City Thunder reportedly interested in the Los Angeles Clippers' newly acquired veteran guard.

Per Tim Bontemps of the Washington Post, the Thunder have interest in Bradley as a potential replacement for Andre Roberson.



The Thunder announced Roberson would miss the remainder of this season after rupturing his left patellar tendon during a Jan. 27 win over the Detroit Pistons.

Bradley was traded to the Clippers as part of the package from the Detroit Pistons to acquire Blake Griffin.

Roberson was an integral part of Oklahoma City's starting lineup before his injury. Per ESPN's Michael Rothstein, the Thunder allow 95.9 points per 100 possessions with Roberson, Russell Westbrook, Paul George, Carmelo Anthony and Steven Adams on the floor.

That number jumps up to 114.5 points per 100 possessions when Roberson isn't in the lineup.

Bradley was named to the NBA's All-Defensive first team in 2015-16 with the Boston Celtics. He's also a solid offensive contributor with 15.0 points per game in 40 games this season.