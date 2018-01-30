Alex Smith's Reported Trade to Redskins Leaves Twitter Stunned

Reed Hoffmann/Associated Press

The Kansas City Chiefs have reportedly agreed to send quarterback Alex Smith to the Washington Redskins, according to Terez A. Paylor of the Kansas City Star, a move that caught just about everyone off guard Tuesday.

ESPN's Adam Schefter added that the Redskins agreed on a four-year extension with Smith as part of the deal.

The first reaction was sheer surprise, especially considering Smith is coming off the best year of his career:

The quarterback led the NFL with a 104.7 quarterback rating.

Count cornerback Kendall Fuller among that group. He is part of the trade to the Chiefs, per ESPN's Field Yates, and at first he seemed to think that wasn't the case, only to have a different tone about an hour later:

From the Chiefs' perspective, it allows them to unleash 2017 first-round pick Patrick Mahomes, who only appeared in one game this past season:

While Kansas City fans likely are excited about the future, Geoff Schwartz of SiriusXM NFL reminded them to respect what Smith provided:

Meanwhile, the Redskins are now clearly ready to move on from Kirk Cousins, who can enter free agency after the team slapped him with a franchise tag each of the last two years.

A few current Redskins players took notice of the move:

Former Washington quarterback Robert Griffin III also provided his thoughts:

Mike Clay of ESPN.com broke down the impact for the rest of the players on the Redskins:

Of course, not everyone likes the move for Washington:

One of the big stories will also be what happens now for Cousins, who will be on the open market for the first time:

This trade, which won't be official until the start of the league year on March 14, has drastically shifted the landscape of the NFL.