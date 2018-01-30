Alex Smith's Reported Trade to Redskins Leaves Twitter Stunned

Alex Smith's Reported Trade to Redskins Leaves Twitter StunnedJanuary 30, 2018
The Kansas City Chiefs have reportedly agreed to send quarterback Alex Smith to the Washington Redskins, according to Terez A. Paylor of the Kansas City Star, a move that caught just about everyone off guard Tuesday.
ESPN's Adam Schefter added that the Redskins agreed on a four-year extension with Smith as part of the deal.
The first reaction was sheer surprise, especially considering Smith is coming off the best year of his career:
Matt Miller @nfldraftscout
THIS IS NOT A DRILL https://t.co/AHo0E305B22018-1-31 02:37:39
mike freeman @mikefreemanNFL
Wowwwww https://t.co/J72JAhmPOf2018-1-31 02:43:39
Bill Barnwell @billbarnwell
THIS MEANS SO MANY THINGS https://t.co/bpEn5Xykxx2018-1-31 02:37:38
Rich Eisen @richeisen
And you thought the biggest news out of DC tonight was the State of the Union. Silly pundits. https://t.co/cNEYM06CPe2018-1-31 02:40:26
The quarterback led the NFL with a 104.7 quarterback rating.
Count cornerback Kendall Fuller among that group. He is part of the trade to the Chiefs, per ESPN's Field Yates, and at first he seemed to think that wasn't the case, only to have a different tone about an hour later:
Kendall Fuller @KeFu11er
Mannnnn im safe! I ain’t get traded2018-1-31 04:02:26
Kendall Fuller @KeFu11er
Me on Twitter after tweeting all that then finding out i got traded! 😂 https://t.co/YHhCzzcsZj2018-1-31 05:09:18
From the Chiefs' perspective, it allows them to unleash 2017 first-round pick Patrick Mahomes, who only appeared in one game this past season:
Evan Silva @evansilva
It's time. https://t.co/5rnhljYj9A2018-1-31 02:37:50
Ian Kenyon @IanKenyonNFL
Patrick Mahomes #freed2018-1-31 02:37:56
While Kansas City fans likely are excited about the future, Geoff Schwartz of SiriusXM NFL reminded them to respect what Smith provided:
Geoff Schwartz @geoffschwartz
Also, @Chiefs fans... hope y’all appreciate what Alex Smith did while he was in a Chiefs uniform. 4 of 5 years in the playoffs. Ultimate pro. Mentored Mahomes. Guys loved playing for him.2018-1-31 02:48:28
Meanwhile, the Redskins are now clearly ready to move on from Kirk Cousins, who can enter free agency after the team slapped him with a franchise tag each of the last two years.
Dieter Kurtenbach @dkurtenbach
Great play by Washington. Cousins will walk, Washington will get a better (and cheaper) QB. https://t.co/obUfGNrSEc2018-1-31 02:39:13
Andrew Brandt @AndrewBrandt
Washington never seemed to want to ‘marry’ Kirk Cousins, only date him. Now leaving him for someone else. https://t.co/Euo6luhMgR2018-1-31 02:42:25
Skip Bayless @RealSkipBayless
As a Cowboys fan, I fear Alex Smith a little more than I ever did Kirk Cousins. The Redskins just got a little better.2018-1-31 02:56:33
A few current Redskins players took notice of the move:
*Joshua R. Norman @J_No24
👀2018-1-31 03:01:52
Chris Thompson @ChrisThompson_4
https://t.co/hkL8VjoJyH2018-1-31 03:08:15
Former Washington quarterback Robert Griffin III also provided his thoughts:
Robert Griffin III @RGIII
Big moves being made sheesh2018-1-31 03:12:26
Robert Griffin III @RGIII
Some how...Some way...they will blame this on me. No doubt 🤷🏾♂️2018-1-31 03:30:48
Mike Clay of ESPN.com broke down the impact for the rest of the players on the Redskins:
Mike Clay @MikeClayNFL
Wow. Officially means the market is open for Kirk Cousins. Initial reaction: Downgrade overall for the offense. Good for short-area targets like Thompson and Crowder (and Reed ??). Not ideal for downfield playmaker Josh Doctson https://t.co/T3Botc5pwU2018-1-31 02:43:17
Of course, not everyone likes the move for Washington:
mike freeman @mikefreemanNFL
Washington trading for Alex Smith is one of dumbest trades any team has made in past decade. At least. Truly, incredibly dumb and shortsighted.2018-1-31 03:06:36
Ian Wharton @NFLFilmStudy
I'm not really a fan of Washington moving an asset or two for Alex Smith. He's not better than Cousins and now they lack ammo to go get a younger stud early on. He made more sense for some AFC teams, but maybe that was a factor as well.2018-1-31 02:43:19
Ian Kenyon @IanKenyonNFL
No matter what the terms are, it's a good trade for the Chiefs who make way for Brett Favre Jr. And it's a bad trade for Washington who gave up assets for a 34-year-old QB so they can not sign a 29-year-old QB who is n the same tier.2018-1-31 02:56:37
One of the big stories will also be what happens now for Cousins, who will be on the open market for the first time:
Patrick Daugherty @RotoPat
Kirk Cousins’ new contract is going to explode the deficit2018-1-31 02:46:32
This trade, which won't be official until the start of the league year on March 14, has drastically shifted the landscape of the NFL.
