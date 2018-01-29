Marc Stein Says Clippers 'Clearly Believe' LeBron James Will Consider Signing

Tony Dejak/Associated Press

Trading away Blake Griffin was reportedly the beginning of a larger plan for the Los Angeles Clippers.

According to Marc Stein of the New York Times, the organization plans to target LeBron James this offseason and believes it will be on his shortlist.

DeAndre Jordan and Lou Williams are also expected to be moved to help clear space.

This all comes after Griffin was traded to the Detroit Pistons Monday, per Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Griffin had just signed a five-year deal in the offseason worth $173 million. With more than $30 million owed over the next three years, plus a player option in 2021-22, the chances of landing another top free agent weren't great.

However, clearing this contract off the books allows for a potential max free agent next summer.

Keith Smith of Real GM discussed the possibility of entering the sweepstakes for James:

James has a player option for 2018-19, but there is plenty of speculation about what will happen if he becomes a free agent.

Kevin O'Connor of The Ringer initially discussed last summer the possibility of the four-time MVP joining either the Lakers or Clippers, with Wojnarowski corroborating the story. The question is whether trading away all the talent on the roster will force James to sign with another squad that is more able to compete for a title.

While every team in the NBA would be interested in signing the forward, the Clippers obviously feel they have a better chance than most.