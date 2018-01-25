Stephen Curry Says He Likes His All-Star Team Being Underdogs vs. LeBron's Squad

Charles Rex Arbogast/Associated Press

Stephen Curry has selected his team for the NBA All-Star Game, and he remains confident his group can beat LeBron James' squad even if others don't believe him.

"We have a lot of shooters, and I like that people are sleeping on us," Curry said Thursday, per Rosalyn Gold-Onwude of NBA on TNT. "I like being the underdog."

Curry and James drafted teams from the pool of 24 All-Stars, with the rosters being announced Thursday.

Bleacher Report provided a look at the two rosters:

Perhaps the biggest story from the rosters was that James selected former teammate Kyrie Irving as well as rival Kevin Durant. However, the selection of both DeMarcus Cousins and Anthony Davis makes his starting lineup a giant one.

James is the second shortest player in the starting lineup at 6'8".

On the other hand, Curry will be able to counter with shooting between himself, James Harden, Klay Thompson and Damian Lillard. Even centers Al Horford and Karl-Anthony Towns have knocked down more than 40 percent of their shots from three-point range this season.

Add in a versatile player like Giannis Antetokounmpo, who can guard just about anyone in the league, and Team Stephen has a legitimate chance to come away with the win.