LeBron James Reportedly Upset Cavs Didn't Trade for Paul George, Eric Bledsoe

Eric Gay/Associated Press

Things haven't been going smoothly for the Cleveland Cavaliers lately, and apparently LeBron James' complaints date back to at least the offseason.

As ESPN's Brian Windhorst reported on The Lowe Post, James is bothered the most by the team not trading for either Paul George or Eric Bledsoe (h/t Erik Garcia Gundersen of LeBron Wire).

George was traded from the Indiana Pacers to the Oklahoma City Thunder in the offseason, while Bledsoe was sent to the Milwaukee Bucks from the Phoenix Suns at the start of November.

Both players were on the trade block during the offseason, but the Cavaliers failed to acquire either player, even though they were offering Kyrie Irving in return.

Jackie MacMullan of ESPN reported there was a three-way deal in the works in June that would have sent both Bledsoe and George to Cleveland, with Irving and Channing Frye going to the Suns. Phoenix nixed the deal when it didn't want to send the No. 4 pick to the Pacers.

According to Windhorst and Ramona Shelburne, James also "aggressively recruited" George to come to Cleveland and stay there beyond his free agency in 2018.

Cleveland eventually landed Isaiah Thomas but had to send Irving to the conference rival Boston Celtics, which are currently in first place in the East.

Meanwhile, Thomas had missed most of the year with a hip injury, and the team is now struggling with 10 losses in its last 13 games.

Although there is still a lot of season remaining, Cleveland would likely be in better shape if it had an impact player like George on Bledsoe on the roster.