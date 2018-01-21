Lane Johnson Says Time for Patriots to Be 'Dethroned' Ahead of Super Bowl LII

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

Philadelphia Eagles offensive tackle Lane Johnson is not afraid of his upcoming matchup with the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII.

"I think it's time for them to be dethroned," Johnson said of the Patriots after his team's NFC Championship Game win, per Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia.

The Patriots have easily been the team to beat in the NFL for the past two decades. Tom Brady and Bill Belichick are headed to their eighth Super Bowl as a tandem, producing a 5-2 record to this point.

In this decade alone, New England has built a legitimate dynasty with two Super Bowl titles in the last three years and a chance for three in four. The team has reached the AFC Championship Game in seven straight years.

The only team that has figured out a way to beat the Patriots in the Super Bowl is the New York Giants, having earned two victories over the juggernaut.

Despite that success, the Eagles have plenty of confidence after a dominant 38-7 win over the Minnesota Vikings. Even as the No. 1 seed in the NFC, they have been home underdogs in each of their playoff games and are currently listed as 5.5-point underdogs for the Super Bowl, per OddsShark.

Of course, the team is relishing the underdog role, especially Johnson:

Johnson, a first-team All-Pro this season as an anchor on the offensive line, should keep the Eagles' spirits up as they try to capture their first Super Bowl win in franchise history.