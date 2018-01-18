LeBron James Says Cavs in 'Strugglesville' After Nearly Blowing Lead to Magic

Justin K. Aller/Getty Images

The Cleveland Cavaliers snapped their four-game losing streak with a 104-103 win over the Orlando Magic at Quicken Loans Arena on Thursday night, but they weren't in a mood to rejoice afterward.

"We want to play better and we know we have the ability to do it but right now we're in Strugglesville," LeBron James told reporters, according to Cleveland.com's Joe Vardon. "But it felt like a win. We needed it. Definitely."

The Cavaliers led by as many as 23 points, but their advantage dissolved in the second half as the Magic outscored them 56-37 over the third and fourth quarters.

Cleveland ultimately fell behind by a point when Shelvin Mack canned a short jumper, and it appeared as though a fifth straight loss was in order.

However, Isaiah Thomas was fouled on a drive to the rim and drilled a pair of free throws with 11 seconds remaining to hand the Cavaliers the win.

Thomas finished with a game-high 21 points and four assists, while James—who was not thrilled with his effort—managed 16 points, six assists, five rebounds and six turnovers in 35 minutes:



The Cavaliers will return to the floor Saturday against the Oklahoma City Thunder in search of consecutive wins for the first time since Dec. 17.