Matt Barnes Calls Austin Rivers Arrogant, Says NBA Referees Are 'Terrible'

David Phillip/Associated Press

Retired NBA forward Matt Barnes sounded off Tuesday on a number of different subjects, including former Los Angeles Clippers teammate Austin Rivers and NBA officiating.

Appearing on Mad Dog Sports Radio, Barnes was less than complimentary of Rivers:

"Austin kinda rubs people the wrong way," Barnes said. ... "He talks a lot of trash and doesn't really back it up. I think people are probably tired of that."

Barnes also commented on officiating when asked about the recent trend of dust-ups in the NBA, and he didn't hold back in the opinion he expressed to TMZ Sports: "Now that they can't fine me, the refs are terrible."

The 14-year veteran said the referees' egos are too big and that they need to "chill" and not make the game about themselves.

Barnes' thoughts on Rivers were with regard to the incident that occurred during and after Monday's game between the Clippers and Houston Rockets.

Following the contest, Rockets players James Harden, Chris Paul, Trevor Ariza and Gerald Green entered the Clippers' locker room to confront some of L.A.'s players, although they left before things escalated.

Per ESPN.com's Adrian Wojnarowski, the players took issue with Rivers' trash talk from the bench area while he was sitting out due to an ankle injury, as well as some of Blake Griffin's actions during the game.

Of Rivers, Barnes said he "carries himself like he's a 10-time All-Star, and he's not that, and that kind of arrogance rubs you the wrong way."

Additionally, Barnes said Ariza is the type of player who is "not gonna have it" when someone is talking trash toward him.

Barnes and Rivers were teammates with the Clippers for part of the 2014-15 season after Los Angeles acquired Rivers from the New Orleans Pelicans.

With CP3 in Houston, Rivers is enjoying a career season, averaging 15.8 points, 3.6 assists and 2.1 rebounds per game.