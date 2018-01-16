Warriors Showered with Cold Water After Win; Kevin Durant Yelled to Call LeBron

Tony Avelar/Associated Press

Following a 118-108 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday, the Golden State Warriors were treated to cold showers in the visitors' locker room at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland.

According to ESPN.com's Chris Haynes, Warriors players could be heard screaming due to the lack of hot water.

Kevin Durant jokingly called for LeBron James to fix the situation, yelling, "Man, they got to do something in 'The Q.' Somebody call Bron!"

Per Haynes, the Warriors appeared to be in a jovial mood after the victory rather than being upset about the amenities.

Monday's win marked Golden State's third in a row and eighth in its past nine outings.

James turned in a strong performance with 32 points, eight rebounds, six assists, four blocks and three steals, but much like in the NBA Finals, Durant overshadowed him. The Warriors star finished with 32 points, eight helpers, five boards, three swipes and one rejection.

The Dubs and Cavs are heading in opposite directions, as Cleveland has lost four consecutive games, including nine of its past 12.

While Golden State holds a 4.5-game lead over the Houston Rockets for the top seed in the Western Conference, Cleveland is third in the East. It trails the Boston Celtics by 7.5 games for the No. 1 spot.