White Sox Trade Rumors: Chicago Has Talked Manny Machado, Christian Yelich Deals

Chris O'Meara/Associated Press

The Chicago White Sox have reportedly held trade talks this offseason involving both Baltimore Orioles third baseman Manny Machado and Miami Marlins outfielder Christian Yelich, according to MLB Network's Jon Morosi.

While Morosi reported the White Sox have discussed potentially acquiring both guys, he added Thursday they weren't progressing toward a deal for either yet.

With Machado set to hit unrestricted free agency in 2019, he has been rumored to be on the block in recent weeks. On Dec. 20, however, Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports reported the O's were considering removing him from the trading block if offers did not improve.

Yelich is the Marlins' biggest remaining star after the cost-cutting trades of Giancarlo Stanton, Marcell Ozuna and Dee Gordon.

ESPN's Jerry Crasnick reported in December that Yelich was unhappy with Miami's fire sale and wanted to speak with ownership about the team's direction. On Thursday, Morosi reported the Marlins were willing to listen to offers for both Yelich and catcher J.T. Realmuto.

Unlike Machado, Yelich is under contract through 2021, with a club option for 2022.

Since Yelich is under a long-term deal and is just 26, he seems like a more sensible target for the White Sox than Machado. Chicago is a young team with a strong farm system that is likely still a couple of years away from playoff contention after going 67-95 in 2017.

Machado hit .259 with 33 home runs and 95 RBI last season, and while adding the 25-year-old would provide Chicago with an instant boost, the risk of losing him in free agency would be high.

Yelich doesn't boast as much star power as Machado, but he is a Gold Glove award winner (2014) in the outfield and hit .282 with 18 homers and 81 RBI last season.

By the time the White Sox are ready to contend, Yelich could be firmly in his prime and ready to put up the best offensive numbers of his career.

With arguably the best minor league system in baseball, however, the White Sox also have the luxury of exercising patience, much like the reigning World Series champion Houston Astros did before them.