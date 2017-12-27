Draymond Green Rips Last 2 Minute Report After Kevin Durant, LeBron James Debate

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

While the NBA's last two minute reports for close games might help fuel debates among fans, Draymond Green doesn't see the purpose.

"It makes no sense," the Warriors star said Wednesday, per Mark Medina of the Mercury News.

The report for Golden State's win over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Christmas stated that Kevin Durant should have been called for three fouls on LeBron James in the final 1:12 of the game.

"LeBron can’t go back and get the play over and get two free throws," Green said. "Who does it help? That’s not transparency. If anything it’s putting the official on the spot that missed the call. But you’re not going to put him on the spot in the third quarter. So why act like you’re blaming the game on them?"

James noted the missed calls after the game but wasn't ready to blame the loss on the refs.

"He fouled me twice, but whatever," he said, via Sports Illustrated. "What are you going to do about it?"

As Green pointed out, there is more to the game than just the calls in the final couple of plays.

"Why would you just judge the last two minutes of the game?" Green said. "What about the call that was missed in the first quarter?"

Considering the Warriors' knack for blowing out opponents, it's clear not every game is decided in the fourth quarter.

Of course, it is interesting to see Green defending the officials in any circumstance. The forward was called for his eighth technical foul of the year Monday and has reached double digits in this category in each of the last three seasons. Only DeMarcus Cousins had more than his 15 last year.

Still, it appears he has found some common ground after a big win.