Eli Apple Says 'I Gotta Take a S--t' When Asked About Landon Collins' Apology

Bill Kostroun/Associated Press

New York Giants cornerback Eli Apple had a unique response to the apology he received from teammate Landon Collins on Wednesday.

Meeting with reporters in the Giants' locker room, Apple didn't have an official comment when asked about the apology.

"I gotta take a s--t," he said, via Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News.

Per Ian O'Connor of ESPN.com, Collins said during a radio interview on Tuesday that Apple was a "cancer" on the Giants.

Collins initially doubled down on that comment in an interview with ESPN's Josina Anderson on Wednesday.

"I feel like Eli Apple has checked out," Collins said, via the New York Post's Mark W. Sanchez. "If you go back to the game on Sunday, Eli was sitting down on the sideline. That’s not what we need right now."

Collins did walk back his criticism of Apple on Twitter, saying he met with the second-year cornerback and Giants interim head coach Steve Spagnuolo Wednesday morning and would "never stop supporting my brother/teammate Eli."

Apple has had a tumultuous 2017 season. He was a healthy scratch for four games from Week 11 through 14 due in part to nearly walking out on the team after facing criticism for his play.

The Giants have had a disastrous season overall with a 2-13 record heading into their final game on Sunday against the Washington Redskins at MetLife Stadium.