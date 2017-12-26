Kevin Durant Fouled LeBron James Multiple Times in Final Minutes, Per L2M Report

Noah Graham/Getty Images

The NBA announced in a Last Two Minute Report released Tuesday that officials missed three foul calls on Kevin Durant over the final 1:12 of regulation during the Golden State Warriors' 99-92 Christmas Day win against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

According to the release, referees first missed a call against Durant with 1:12 left after he affected LeBron James' speed, quickness, balance and rhythm.

The league also said Durant should have been whistled for two different personal fouls on the same James drive (one with 27 seconds remaining on the clock and the other with 25.6 seconds left).

Had the final call been made correctly, James would have been afforded two free throws and a chance to trim the Warriors' lead to one.

Furthermore, the report noted there was an incorrect no-call with 33 seconds left when LeBron affected Draymond Green's ability to retrieve a rebound by clamping his arm and grabbing his jersey.

ESPN.com's Dave McMenamin provided a snapshot of the L2M transcription:

Following the Warriors' win, Durant said he didn't care about people on Twitter complaining about the no-call on James' crucial trip to the rack:

"It felt clean," he said, per The Athletic's Anthony Slater. "It's probably the same play a bunch of those dudes on Twitter [are] probably arguing about in 24 Hour Fitness: 'That wasn't a foul.' They've been in that position before, but just not on Christmas at Oracle Arena. So they know. They know if they ain't call it, it's not a foul. But I'm sure if they get that call next week in 24 Hour Fitness, they're going to be pissed that they called a foul. So keep that s--t on Twitter."

As expected, James countered with an opposing viewpoint.

"Obviously the overturned one, he fouled me twice," James said, according to NBA.com. "But, whatever. What are you going to do about it?"