LeBron James Says Kevin Durant Fouled Him Twice in Last Minute vs. Warriors

Kevin Durant does not think he fouled LeBron James. To the surprise of absolutely no one, James sees it differently.

"He fouled me twice," James told reporters following the Cleveland Cavaliers' 99-92 loss to the Golden State Warriors. "But, whatever. What are you going to do about it?"

Durant clearly appeared to foul James at least twice in the final minute, leading to critical turnovers that arguably decided the outcome.

The first came on a James drive where Durant seemed to hip-check LeBron to the ground, causing the ball to go out of bounds. The second appeared to be an even clearer foul, with Durant reaching in initially before again swiping James' arms on a layup attempt. The ball bounced off James out of bounds.

Durant disagreed with the notion he fouled James, appearing to say "he's too big" during the game and then taking Twitter critics to task afterward.

"It felt clean. It's probably the same play a bunch of those dudes on Twitter probably arguing about at 24 Hour Fitness that that wasn't a foul," Durant told reporters (NSFW language). "They've been in that position before, but just not on Christmas at the Oracle Arena. So they know ... I'm sure if they get that call next week at 24 Hour Fitness, they're going to be pissed that they called a foul. So keep that s--t on Twitter."

Klay Thompson scored the final seven points for Golden State, including a clutch three that broke a 92-92 tie with 1:33 remaining. The Cavs did not score for the final minute and 59 seconds, thanks in part to the no-calls keeping James off the free-throw line.