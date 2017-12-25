Kevin Durant Responds to Critics of Final-Minute Defense vs. LeBron James

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Kevin Durant fouled LeBron James at least twice in critical moments in the fourth quarter of Monday's win over the Cleveland Cavaliers. He got away with no calls.

For those who have that opinion, however, Durant would like you to kindly keep it to yourself.

The Golden State Warriors forward said to "keep that s--t on Twitter" when asked about the perception he fouled James down the stretch.

"It felt clean. It's probably the same play a bunch of those dudes on Twitter probably arguing about at 24 Hour Fitness that that wasn't a foul," Durant told reporters. "They've been in that position before, but just not on Christmas at the Oracle Arena. So they know ... I'm sure if they get that call next week at 24 Hour Fitness, they're going to be pissed that they called a foul. So keep that s--t on Twitter."

The first controversial no-call came on a James drive where it appeared Durant hip-checked him to the ground and sent the ball caroming out of bounds. James got up and was demonstrably upset.

Seconds later, James again took Durant off the dribble and appeared to be fouled on two different occasions—first on an initial reach by Durant and then again when he went up for a layup. Again, there was no call, and the ball bounced off of James out of bounds. Those two possessions, along with some clutch play from Klay Thompson, were essentially the difference in the Warriors' 99-92 win.

Durant could be seen on the broadcast saying, "He's too big for that, that's not a foul," referring to James.

Odds are James and the Cavaliers disagree.