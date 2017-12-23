Devon Still Announces Retirement from NFL at Age 28

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

Defensive tackle Devon Still, who played parts of four seasons in the NFL from 2012-16, has announced his retirement at the age of 28.

In an interview with TMZ Sports, Still said he wanted to start looking toward other opportunities.

"I never wanted to be somebody who gives up on their dreams," he said, "but I don't want to be somebody who chases their dream too long and misses other opportunities."

In June 2014, Still briefly stepped away from football when his daughter, Leah, was diagnosed with cancer. The Bengals added him to their active roster in September to help pay for her treatment.

Still last played for the Houston Texans during the 2016 season. His final appearance in an NFL game was in Week 4 last season when the Texans defeated the Tennessee Titans.

A second-round pick by the Cincinnati Bengals in 2012, Still played in 33 games in his NFL career. He had a career-high 19 combined tackles in 12 games with the Bengals during the 2014 season.

The former Penn State star ends his NFL career with 43 combined tackles, three passes defensed and 0.5 sacks.