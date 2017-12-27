Final 2018 NBA Mock Draft Before the New Year: Trae Young's Stock Is Rising

1 of 33

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Each of the top lottery teams could wind up having different players atop their boards. But Deandre Ayton jumps out as an ideal target for an Atlanta Hawks roster that needs another scorer to build around.

Ayton, who has averaged 19.5 points through his first 13 games, is scoring 1.014 points per possession on post-ups (83rd percentile) and is shooting 53.3 percent from 17 feet to the arc. He's given Arizona a go-to option in the half court who demands double-teams since he can create quality shots playing back to the basket (as a scorer and passer) or facing it, where he can rise and fire over his man.

Ayton has been dominant around the basket, where he's shooting 78.9 percent at the rim and has 16 made putbacks.

There are some questions about his defensive intincts, but the 7'1" center has enough length (7'5 ½" wingspan), strength (250 pounds) and foot speed to be effective in one-on-one situations. The Hawks will take their chances on his pick-and-roll coverage and rim protection improving over time. He's too talented and productive to pass up at No. 1 overall, as he has the ideal skill set for a modern-day 5.