5-Star Center Mitchell Robinson to Skip College, Focus on 2018 NBA Draft

Mitchell Robinson's college basketball career is over before it began.

Yahoo Sports' Pat Forde reported in August the 5-star center planned to skip college in preparation for the 2018 NBA draft, and the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers commitment confirmed as much to Scout's Evan Daniels.

"I've decided to leave Western Kentucky and just focus on next year's NBA draft," Robinson said. "I want to thank Western Kentucky, the coaching staff, the fans and my teammates, but I decided to pursue a professional career."

According to Scout, Robinson was the No. 1 center and No. 9 player overall in the 2017 recruiting class.

Western Kentucky suspended Robinson indefinitely in July, and he left the school altogether before enrolling in August ahead of the fall semester.

Skipping college can be a risky strategy for players with NBA aspirations. Whereas the likes of Brandon Jennings, Terrance Ferguson and Emmanuel Mudiay—all of whom were first-round selections—played in professional leagues overseas before making the jump to the NBA, Daniels reported Robinson only plans to work with a trainer ahead of the draft.

It's doubtful a number of blue-chip recruits will follow Robinson's path to the NBA even if his strategy proves to be a success. After Mudiay and Jennings, college basketball hasn't lost much would-be talent to overseas leagues.

Playing at a major college program not only helps a player improve but also gets him on a national stage and in front of NBA scouts and front-office executives. Robinson is taking a big bet on himself by forgoing those opportunities.