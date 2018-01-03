MMA Bold Predictions for 2018: What's Next for Conor, Ronda, Brock & UFC on TV?

1 of 7

Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

It kills me to write this. It truly does.

The UFC's stint on Fox has alienated a substantial portion of the UFC's fan base. Shows have become numerous to the point where single events can be comfortably ignored and the ones that do get watched are immediately forgotten as focus turns to next weekend. Cards on cable television last far, far too long, with a UFC Fight Night show typically running for over six hours with under two hours of actual fighting. And of course, all of this weakens the supposed-to-be-premium content, as intriguing fights are routinely siphoned away from pay-per-view. It's a terrible arrangement that has undermined consumer trust in the UFC and Fox Sports alike.

Theoretically, it should be ending soon. The UFC's broadcast deal with Fox ends in 2018 and the promotion is currently negotiating with new suitors in both traditional television and digital streaming services. With the UFC being burdened by the demands of Fox, and Fox still struggling to attract eyeballs to Fox Sports 1 with the UFC as the channel's centerpiece, an amicable divorce should be the only logical next step...right?

Well, no. While fans may want it, and while the UFC would probably prefer to move on, expect the status quo to remain largely intact for the indefinite future.

The impending $52.4 billion deal between Fox and Disney will likely embolden Fox Sports 1, as it receives a bit of extra capital to throw around. On the other hand, previous frontrunner ESPN likely won't be in the running at all with Disney unlikely to throw around a few hundred million more dollars after cutting Fox an 11-figure check. Meanwhile, as the UFC divests from its own streaming platform, UFC Fight Pass, it's easy to wonder if the promotion feels its product doesn't click well with cord-cutting demographics.

Granted, things won't be identical. Reports dating back to 2016 have stated that the UFC in 2019 and beyond will be spread out across multiple networks and that hasn't changed in the months since.

Ultimately, though, the UFC in 2019 will look quite similar to the UFC in 2017. The majority of UFC events will take place on cable television, with bland production, unremarkable studio segments and 20-minute-long breaks between every fight. Like any given Fight Night event, the Fox deal just. Won't. End.

-- Steven Rondina