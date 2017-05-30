Ronda Rousey to Lead Team on 'Battle of the Network Stars' TV Show

John Locher/Associated Press

Although her UFC future remains in question, Ronda Rousey is set to continue her television career this summer.

Per MMAFighting.com, Rousey will lead a team on Battle of the Network Stars on ABC beginning June 29. Recently retired Denver Broncos linebacker DeMarcus Ware will be the opposing captain in the athletic competition.

The 10-episode series is a reboot of a popular show of the same name that lasted 13 years from 1976-89, pitting various celebrities against each other in obstacle courses, tug-of-war and other competitions.

Per ESPN Media Zone, Mike Greenberg and Joe Tessitore will serve as hosts, while Cassidy Hubbarth and Cari Champion will be the sideline reporters.

While the stars will rotate each episode, Rousey and Ware will remain as permanent team leaders.

Ware retired from the NFL in March after 12 seasons in the league. Rousey remains active in her mixed martial arts career, but she hasn't fought since suffering her second consecutive loss in December.