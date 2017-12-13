Frank Gore on His Future: 'If There's a Great Situation, I'm Gonna Play'

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

Indianapolis Colts running back Frank Gore doesn't sound like he is nearing the end of his NFL career with three games remaining in the 2017 regular season.

Speaking to Stephen Holder of the Indianapolis Star, Gore wants to end this season strong and hopes to find the right situation to be part of in 2018.

"I want to finish strong to give myself an opportunity for a team to want me," he said. "If there's a great situation, I'm gonna play."

The 34-year-old Gore is coming off his most productive game of the season with 130 yards on 36 carries against the Buffalo Bills in the Colts' 13-7 overtime loss.

After spending the first 10 years of his career with the San Francisco 49ers, Gore signed a three-year deal with the Colts in 2015. He will be eligible for free agency at the conclusion of this season.

When asked by Holder about his longevity in the NFL, Gore said, "It's smart running."

Gore is averaging a career-low 3.6 yards per carry this season, but he remains a workhorse running back. He's already surpassed 200 carries for the 12th straight year, and he leads the Colts with 762 rushing yards.