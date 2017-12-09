Spurs Beat Celtics 105-102 Despite Kyrie Irving's 36 Points

Mark Sobhani/Getty Images

With Kawhi Leonard's return looming, the San Antonio Spurs got a statement win with a 105-102 victory over the Boston Celtics on Friday at the AT&T Center.

Manu Ginobili got to play the hero by hitting the go-ahead three-pointer with five seconds remaining and the score tied. Kyrie Irving, who finished with a game-high 36 points, had a chance to tie the contest at the buzzer, but his attempt behind the arc went in and out to preserve San Antonio's win.

Per ESPN Stats & Info, Ginobili is no stranger to late-game heroics throughout his long NBA career:

The Celtics stormed out of the gate by scoring the first 11 points, appearing as if they were going to cruise to their fifth straight win. It didn't take long for the Spurs to turn things around, though, and they took their first lead at the end of the first half.

Four of San Antonio's five starters scored in double figures, led by LaMarcus Aldridge's double-double of 27 points and 10 rebounds.

The Spurs missed their first eight field-goal attempts during Boston's 11-0 run to start the game before Patty Mills hit a jumper nearly five minutes into the first quarter.

This fast start was a microcosm of everything Boston has done so well en route to a 23-4 start this season. The offense is capable of putting up big numbers despite entering Friday ranked 17th in points per game (104.5). They scored 111 points against the Milwaukee Bucks on Dec. 4.

Prior to that game against the Bucks, though, head coach Brad Stevens noted he wasn't pleased with where the defense was at.

“We’ve got some loose ends to tie up," he told reporters.

That would come to pass against the Spurs, who shook off that slow start by hitting 20 of their final 34 shots in the first half. They went into the break with a 56-55 lead thanks to this three-pointer from Ginobili at the buzzer:

The Spurs used a balanced offensive attack in the first half to keep the game close early and later take the lead. Nine players made at least one basket, and five players scored in double figures.

The Ringer's Shea Serrano offered this take on Aldridge compared to where he appeared to be at last season:

Aldridge and Irving had a terrific game of one-upmanship. Irving remains red-hot shooting the ball with his fifth straight game hitting at least 50 percent of his attempts.

Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich was so taken aback by what Irving did that he even opened up during his halftime interview on ESPN.

"He’s tremendously hard to guard, one of the best players in the league," Popovich said (via Tom Orsborn of the San Antonio Express News). "Gets to the rim, shoots threes. He does everything, passes the ball. He’s a fantastic player, one of the best in the league."

The Spurs never figured out how to slow down Irving, and eventually, the Celtics were able to piece things back together late in the third quarter, with Jaylen Brown delivering a huge put-back dunk that gave them a 78-73 advantage:

Once again showing their resolve, the Spurs never panicked when it appeared as if momentum was starting to swing. They opened the fourth quarter on a 7-0 run to take a two-point lead.

Like two heavyweight fighters at the height of their powers, the Celtics and Spurs saved their best for last.

There was a 30-second sequence with two lead changes and one tie late in the fourth quarter, highlighted by Irving putting the Celtics up 102-100 before Aldridge answered with a jumper that would set up Ginobili's final shot.

Orsborn noted that Irving is the first player this season to score at least 30 points in a game against the Spurs.

Per Paul Garcia of Project Spurs, San Antonio did something no other Western Conference team has been able to do this season:

The loss did knock the Celtics off their perch as the NBA's best team, though their 22-5 record is not exactly a reason to start panicking. The Houston Rockets now own the league's best record (19-4).

Meanwhile, the Spurs have managed an 18-8 start despite without Leonard playing since Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals against the Warriors in May.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski and Michael C. Wright reported the Spurs are targeting Tuesday's game against the Dallas Mavericks for Leonard to make his season debut.

Considering the Spurs are 10 games over .500 and rank fourth in defensive efficiency without a player who finished third in the 2016-17 NBA MVP voting, the rest of the league has been put on high alert.

San Antonio's win over the Celtics was just the tip of the iceberg for what it will be capable of accomplishing the rest of this season with its full roster available.