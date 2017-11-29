    Eli Manning Plays QB for Scout Team After Being Benched by Giants

    Tyler ConwayFeatured ColumnistNovember 29, 2017

    ARCHIVO - En esta foto del 23 de noviembre de 2017, el quarterback Eli Manning (10) de los Giants de Nueva York se retira de la cancha tras la derrota 20-10 ante los Redskins de Washington. (AP Foto/Patrick Semansky)
    Patrick Semansky/Associated Press

    In a day, Eli Manning has gone from being the New York Giants' starting quarterback to pretending to be the Oakland Raiders' starting quarterback.

    Manning served as the scout team quarterback for the Giants at practice Wednesday, a role he assumed after being demoted as the backup behind Geno Smith for this week's game against the Raiders.

    "It was weird. Definitely weird," offensive lineman Justin Pugh said, per ESPN.com's Jordan Raanan. "I know he handled himself like a true professional and I would expect nothing less from him."

         

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

