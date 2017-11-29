Eli Manning Plays QB for Scout Team After Being Benched by Giants

Patrick Semansky/Associated Press

In a day, Eli Manning has gone from being the New York Giants' starting quarterback to pretending to be the Oakland Raiders' starting quarterback.

Manning served as the scout team quarterback for the Giants at practice Wednesday, a role he assumed after being demoted as the backup behind Geno Smith for this week's game against the Raiders.

"It was weird. Definitely weird," offensive lineman Justin Pugh said, per ESPN.com's Jordan Raanan. "I know he handled himself like a true professional and I would expect nothing less from him."

