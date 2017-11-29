    Red Sox Trade Rumors: Boston Among Teams Talking with White Sox on Jose Abreu

    Timothy RappFeatured ColumnistNovember 29, 2017

    CLEVELAND, OH - SEPTEMBER 29: Jose Abreu #79 of the Chicago White Sox throws out Francisco Lindor #12 of the Cleveland Indians at first base during the first inning at Progressive Field on September 29, 2017 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Indians defeated the White Sox 10-1. (Photo by Ron Schwane/Getty Images)
    Ron Schwane/Getty Images

    The Boston Red Sox are reportedly one of several teams in trade talks with the Chicago White Sox about first baseman Jose Abreu, according to Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports.

    Heyman noted that the Red Sox had been one of four finalists to sign Abreu, along with the Milwaukee Brewers and Houston Astros, when he inked a six-year, $68 million deal with the White Sox in Oct. 2013.

    Abreu, 30, hit .304 with 33 home runs and 102 RBI in 2017, his fourth straight season with at least 25 homers and 100 RBI.

    His consistent production has made him one of the best power hitters in baseball. With the White Sox clearly in rebuilding mode—they lost 95 games in 2017 after trading Chris Sale to Boston and outfielder Adam Eaton to the Washington Nationals before the season—he's an excellent trade chip as they continue to acquire young, talented prospects.

    Jim Callis of MLB.com ranks the White Sox as having the top-rated farm system in all of baseball. The Red Sox, meanwhile, have just two prospects in MLB.com's top-100 rankings: pitcher Jay Groome and third baseman Michael Chavis. By contrast, the White Sox have six.

    The Red Sox would have to tap into a thin farm system to pull the trigger on an Abreu deal. On the other hand, Abreu is a reliable power bat and is due a reasonable $11.5 million next season and $12 million in 2019, per Craig Calcaterra of Hardball Talk.

    That makes the Red Sox logical trade partners with Chicago as Boston looks to rebound from a disappointing ALDS defeat this past season. For a White Sox team that is looking to the future rather than the present, dealing Abreu this winter would likely maximize his value.

