Andre Ethier Denies 'Totally Untrue' Report He Plans to Retire

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Free-agent outfielder Andre Ethier has denied a report stating that he was planning to retire.

Ethier told Ken Gurnick of MLB.com that a report from FanRag Sports' Robert Murray stating he planned to call it a career is "totally untrue." Ethier added that his back is healthy and he's preparing to play next season.

Ethier has spent 12 years in MLB, all of which came with the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Dodgers bought out the final year of his contract for $2.5 million earlier this month.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.