    Andre Ethier Denies 'Totally Untrue' Report He Plans to Retire

    Joseph ZuckerFeatured ColumnistNovember 26, 2017

    LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 01: Andre Ethier #16 of the Los Angeles Dodgers runs after hitting a RBI single to score Joc Pederson #31 (not pictured) during the sixth inning against the Houston Astros in game seven of the 2017 World Series at Dodger Stadium on November 1, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)
    Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

    Free-agent outfielder Andre Ethier has denied a report stating that he was planning to retire.

    Ethier told Ken Gurnick of MLB.com that a report from FanRag Sports' Robert Murray stating he planned to call it a career is "totally untrue." Ethier added that his back is healthy and he's preparing to play next season.

    Ethier has spent 12 years in MLB, all of which came with the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Dodgers bought out the final year of his contract for $2.5 million earlier this month. 

          

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.     

