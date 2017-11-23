Arsenal Transfer News: AC Milan Reportedly Withdraw from Jakub Jankto Chase

MIGUEL MEDINA/Getty Images

Arsenal could have a free run at trying to sign rumoured target Jakub Jankto after Serie A side AC Milan reportedly withdrew from the chase for the Udinese midfielder's signature.

CalcioMercato.com revealed how Udinese sports director Manuel Gerolin has put a €30 million price tag on Jankto. It's enough to put Milan off the 21-year-old Czech Republic international.

The report detailed how the Rossoneri's reluctance to bid for Jankto can be good news for Arsenal, since the Gunners have "enquired about his availability."

CalcioMercato also noted how "Jankto has stated his desire to play in the Premier League," further increasing Arsenal's chances of striking a deal should manager Arsene Wenger make a bid.

There is some logic in thinking Wenger would be keen on signing Jankto. The precocious youngster embodies many of the qualities the Gunners chief usually demands in midfield.

Specifically, Jankto plays a game based on technique, intelligence and efficiency on the ball. Wenger's current squad is littered with cultured playmakers in the middle, such as Aaron Ramsey, Jack Wilshere and Granit Xhaka.

One area where the Arsenal midfield needs work is in its depth. Santi Cazorla remains out with a long-term ankle problem. Meanwhile, Francis Coquelin and Mohamed Elneny have failed to establish themselves as regulars.

The Gunners haven't exactly been shy about showing interest in Jankto. Back in April, Italian source Gazzetta dello Sport (h/t Andrew Richardson of The Sun) reported Arsenal had been scouting the player.

Jankto's representative Beppe Riso confirmed the Gunners were keen on his client during the summer transfer window, per The Sun's Alec Shilton: "Arsenal like him, he’s a lover of English football."

A September report from CalcioMercato.com named Arsenal, AC Milan and Italian top-flight powerhouse Juventus as three clubs still scouting Jankto.

The interest from Wenger and the Gunners seems clear. While €30 million represents a pretty sizeable fee, Wenger may consider it a reasonable investment in a young midfielder who would refresh things and provide more options for a squad still built on quality in the middle.